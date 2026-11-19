[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Min Hee-jin, former CEO of ADOR and current CEO of ooak records, won her case against Source Music, the agency of LE SSERAFIM.

On the 13th, the 12th Civil Division of the Seoul Western District Court ruled against the plaintiff in a damages suit filed by Source Music against Min. The court dismissed all of Source Music’s claims and ordered the company to pay all litigation costs.

In 2024, Min said that she had personally cast as NewJeans members trainees whom Source Music had neglected. Source Music responded that Minji had been selected by Source Music, while Hanni had been selected through a HYBE global audition, and filed a damages suit worth 500 million won against Min.

The court found it difficult to regard Min’s remarks as false, and ruled that even if some of them had lowered Source Music’s standing in society, they were made in the public interest and were not unlawful. It also dismissed BELIFT LAB’s damages suit worth 2 billion won over Min’s allegation that ILLIT had plagiarized.

Source Music and BELIFT LAB immediately said they would appeal.

In response, Min’s side said, “Ancillary challenges, including appeals related to orders to produce documents, also became moot as the litigation lost its practical purpose. The court lawfully dismissed them on the 18th, bringing the main case and all related legal disputes to a complete end.”

It added, “Like the outcome of the lawsuit against BELIFT LAB, this ruling once again clearly affirmed the judiciary’s consistent legal principle that criticism and the raising of questions about the similarity of creative works or the processes of production and planning in popular culture and the arts must be protected by broad freedom of expression. Nevertheless, we express deep regret at attempts to distort statements and issues already recognized as legitimate by the judiciary, or to muddy the issues, regardless of the substance of the objective legal ruling. With this sweeping first-instance dismissal and the final conclusion of the ancillary proceedings making clear the true nature of this excessive legal battle, we hope that further wasteful speculation and attempts to mislead public opinion will stop,” it emphasized.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.