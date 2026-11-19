[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Paik Jong-won, a culinary researcher and businessman who has been embroiled in various controversies, and chef Sung Anh have chosen to confront them head-on through season 3 of Netflix’s variety show Culinary Class Wars.

According to people in the broadcasting industry on the 19th, Paik Jong-won and Sung Anh recently completed filming every episode of Culinary Class Wars Season 3 as judges, and the season’s winner has already been decided.

Returning with a new format, Culinary Class Wars Season 3 has moved away from the individual survival format of previous seasons and opted for team competitions, with teams of four chefs battling for the honor of their respective restaurants.

The season, which drew attention last January with an open call for participants, has substantially revamped its competition format. Even so, it has kept the dual-head judge lineup of Paik Jong-won and Sung Anh, who drove the previous seasons’ success, making a bold bet on the pair.

As both men press ahead with their returns to their main professions, the controversies—large and small—that have surrounded them are once again coming to the fore.

Last year, as The BORN Korea Co., Ltd., which Paik Jong-won leads, became embroiled in a series of controversies over violations of the Food Sanitation Act, the Act on Labeling and Advertising of Foods, and the Farmland Act, as well as errors in country-of-origin labeling, he abruptly announced in May of that year that he was suspending his television activities.

Paik later received no-suspicion rulings and other dispositions in connection with various legal disputes and allegations, including alleged Customs Act violations, false country-of-origin labeling, and suspected thesis plagiarism. Last May, a year after suspending his activities, he signaled his return with content on his personal YouTube channel, 'Paik Jong-won's Cooking Secret.'

Sung Anh, who will sit on the judging panel alongside him, has also repeatedly come under fire over management and customer service issues at Mosu Seoul, the two-Michelin-star restaurant he oversees.

The restaurant drew fierce criticism after it emerged that its sommelier had mistakenly served a customer a 2005 vintage wine, about 100,000 won cheaper, instead of a 2000 vintage worth 800,000 won, and then tried to cover up the mistake by presenting an empty bottle from a different vintage without immediately informing the customer.

At the time, Sung Anh explained that the mistake had occurred because two bottles placed side by side in the second-floor wine service area had been confused. He bowed his head and said, “I sincerely apologize for disappointing you with our inadequate service,” and removed the employee from related duties.

Even afterward, complaints continued. Last May, a customer whose car was damaged during valet parking claimed they had gone nearly six months without receiving compensation. In August, a customer’s post saying they had received a fine notice for a parking or stopping violation after visiting the restaurant spread online.

The industry and the public are watching closely to see whether the two men, who have weathered considerable turmoil in their private lives and across their business operations, can turn around chilly public opinion and recreate the previous season’s phenomenon through Culinary Class Wars Season 3, which they completed with the production team’s firm confidence in them.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.