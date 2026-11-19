[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Actor Bae Jong-ok has criticized some younger actors who stay in their cars right up until filming, and comments by Song Hye-kyo describing the opposite on-set habit are drawing renewed attention. Song revealed that crew members had even asked her not to get out of her car.

Bae Jong-ok discussed younger actors’ attitudes toward filming at a press screening for the film “A Perfect House,” held at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Yongsan District, Seoul, on the 18th.

She expressed her frustration, saying, “These days, when I get to a set, young actors stay inside their vans as if someone had smeared honey on their vans, and only just come out when they’re told filming is about to start.” She added, “It’s enough to make me ask what on earth is stuck to the car you’re riding in.”

Bae Jong-ok said her acting routine is to spend time on set once she arrives, whether by lying on the bed used by her character or sitting on the sofa and drinking coffee. She explained that directly experiencing the space where a character lives helps her portray the character’s emotions more naturally.

She had nothing but praise for Jang Gyu-ri and Kim Min-cheol, with whom she worked on this film. She said both actors came to the set and talked with the crew even when they weren’t filming, adding that there were moments when she, in turn, learned new feelings from the younger actors.

Against this backdrop, an anecdote Song Hye-kyo shared about a film set on the 14th on “Pinggyego,” a show on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun, is drawing attention.

Song Hye-kyo, who appeared with Gong Yoo at the time, said, “When I get to a set, I always get out of the car as soon as I arrive and go over by the monitor or somewhere—I always head to the set. I can’t just sit still in the car. It’s boring.”

Song Hye-kyo explained that even while waiting, she watches other actors perform or talks with the director and crew. Gong Yoo, listening to her, agreed, saying she is always the first to come out onto the set.

But their active participation on set sometimes turned out to be an unexpected burden for the crew. Song Hye-kyo burst out laughing as she said, “At first, they just let me be, but later, when I get out of the car, they say, ‘Unnie, please, just don’t get out of the car.’”

Gong Yoo added that the crew seemed uncomfortable because they had to keep an eye on the two of them. Song Hye-kyo added a funny anecdote, saying the two of them were so quick to get up on set that they would spring to their feet even when they heard someone calling someone else.

Song Hye-kyo also said the habit goes back to her childhood. Gong Yoo said he thought her tendency to spend a lot of time on set helped her become close to the crew more quickly.

“A Perfect House,” starring Bae Jong-ok, opens on the 25th. “Tantara,” a Netflix series in which Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo worked together for the first time, is set to premiere on December 11.

Reporter mj.cho | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.