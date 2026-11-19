[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Broadcaster Park Ji-yoon has spoken out about the appellate ruling in the lawsuit over alleged adultery involving her former husband, Choi Dong-seok.

After Choi Dong-seok’s damages claim against an acquaintance was partially upheld on appeal, requiring A to pay 30 million won in compensation, Park Ji-yoon claimed she had long endured the injustice because she could not disclose the acquaintance’s sexual orientation. She also claimed that Choi offered their daughter 60 million won from the property division and asked her to persuade Park to drop her appeal.

Image source: Park Ji-yoon’s Instagram

On the 19th, Park Ji-yoon posted a lengthy statement on social media, saying, “This is the first time I’ve spoken directly about Choi Dong-seok and my lawsuit since we began living apart and filed for divorce in 2023.” She added, “I’m growing weary of Choi Dong-seok’s media games.”

Park Ji-yoon first claimed that she had held back from responding to the lawsuit in which Choi Dong-seok accused her of having an affair with an acquaintance because she could not disclose the acquaintance’s sexual orientation. The acquaintance was one member of a same-sex couple whose relationship was a de facto marriage, she explained, adding that Choi also knew of their sexual orientation and was close enough to them to regularly share meals and travel together.

Park Ji-yoon claimed that during a trip to the United States in 2022, she traveled with female friends and merely shared part of her itinerary with an acquaintance couple who lived there. She said, however, that Choi cited a three-day, two-night trip with them, visits to their home and watching movies together as evidence of an affair. In particular, regarding the appellate court’s finding that those acts constituted adultery, Park said the ruling appeared to stem from a view that does not recognize homosexuality itself and holds that sexual minorities can also have affairs with people of the opposite sex. “I think that could be somewhat insulting to people with different sexual orientations,” she cautiously noted. She added, “I endured the injustice and kept enduring it because I simply couldn’t forcibly out my acquaintance.”

She also claimed that Choi offered their daughter 60 million won from the property division and asked her to persuade Park to drop her appeal. Park said that in the first trial of their divorce case, she was ordered to pay Choi at least 1.5 billion won in property division, and that she had no choice but to appeal for the sake of the children’s education and future lives. She claimed that Choi then texted their daughter, offering her 60 million won from the property division and pressuring her to persuade her mother. Park also said that after their daughter took her side, Choi ended their mutual follow on social media, and that their eldest daughter has now refused to see her father or have visitation with him for two months.

Meanwhile, Jeju District Court ruled in the appeal of Choi Dong-seok’s damages lawsuit against A, a male acquaintance of Park Ji-yoon, that A must pay Choi 30 million won in compensation. The court found that Park and A had engaged in acts constituting adultery and violating marital fidelity, including staying in the same hotel room during a trip to the United States in November 2022 and watching a movie together in their pajamas.

Park Ji-yoon explained that in the first trial, the claim against her was dismissed because it was procedurally improper, while the allegation of adultery against A was rejected as unproven. She said that although her side did not appeal, Choi did, and that she had not been a party to the appeal and therefore could not obtain the ruling directly.

Sohyoung Kim, reporter | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.