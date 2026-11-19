[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Jo Mina, a former member of girl group Jewelry, is receiving an unexpected reassessment amid controversy over cheating with artificial intelligence (AI). The exam prep books she shared more than a decade ago, worn from use, are once again drawing attention. She has 31 certifications, and praise is pouring in for the books as “real evidence that she studied.”

Recently, controversy over the fairness of professional certification exams grew after the top scorer on the tax accountant exam admitted to cheating with AI. During the debate, some pointed out that the exam prep books the successful candidate shared showed almost no signs of studying. By contrast, Jo Mina’s old prep books, filled with underlining and notes, have been drawing renewed attention online.

In 2015, Jo Mina belatedly revealed on her blog that she had passed the 24th licensed real estate agent exam in 2013. She said that she had studied on her own for less than five months and passed both the first and second stages in one go, scoring 80 or higher on each.

The photos she shared at the time caught people’s attention. The exam prep books were packed with repeated highlighter underlines and handwritten notes, and her practice notebook was filled with writing from edge to edge. The books bore unmistakable signs of having been opened again and again, giving a sense of how many hours she had poured into studying.

At the time, Jo Mina described her study routine, saying, “What are all these thick books? These are the books I kept looking at over and over all day for five months, except for the six hours I spent sleeping.” She added, “I always carried legal provisions with me and studied like crazy for nearly 14 hours a day.” She explained that she not only listened to online lectures repeatedly but also blocked incoming calls and even turned off KakaoTalk notifications so she could focus on preparing for the exam.

Her enthusiasm for studying did not stop there. Last July, Jo Mina appeared on the YouTube channel “Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon” and showed the certifications she had earned. The many certificates covering a wall in her home’s kitchen surprised viewers.

Jo Mina is said to have earned certifications in a range of fields, including licensed real estate, baking and pastry, yoga, and psychological counseling. At the time, she expressed her particular affection for learning, saying, “I like studying. Studying doesn’t betray you.”

Her new challenges continued. On the 17th, Jo Mina shared on her social media that she had received a certificate of appointment as a customer service instructor. She said that one of the 31 certifications she had earned was a customer service instructor certification, adding, “It seems the passion I’ve poured into learning will shine someday.”

Jo Mina currently works as an insurance planner and continues to give lectures in a range of fields, including self-development, sales, and insurance. Her record of consistently taking on new fields and building experience even after her time as a girl-group member is once again drawing attention.

Online commenters are applauding Jo Mina’s diligence, responding with remarks such as, “She’s truly amazing,” “Reading this makes me feel good. She’s wonderful,” and “Her notes and practice notebook show how much effort she put in.”

Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.