Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Lee Sedol, star of ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol,’ is taking on an epic task: a special inspection of Cheonsadaegyo Bridge, at an elevation of 151 meters above sea level.

The fifth episode of the KBS2 variety show ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol,’ airing on the 20th, will show Lee Sedol—who says he normally has no fear of heights—taking on a special inspection of Cheonsadaegyo Bridge at an elevation of 151 meters above sea level, three times as high as the previous rope-access cleaning job at KBS’s Busan Regional Headquarters.

The cable is narrower than an adult’s shoulders and has a rounded surface, making it terrifying to think that one wrong step could send him falling. He also has to walk along a cable whose end is nowhere in sight and inspect the bridge for corrosion and unknown damage. It is a daunting assignment that would make any ordinary person’s knees buckle.

Watching from the studio, wide-eyed at the surreal view and seemingly endless height, Jang Do-yeon marvels, “Looks like it could touch the clouds,” while Jung Jae-hyung sighs, “Wow, I feel like I’d collapse.” Han Sang-jin then says, “This is Lee Sedol’s great challenge. It’s truly so surreal,” and is left speechless.

According to reports, even Lee Sedol, who had never given up until now, turned deathly pale and hesitated to take each step. The news has viewers wondering whether Lee Sedol, who has always confidently claimed he has no fear of heights, will declare that he is giving up while 151 meters above the ground, or whether he will walk at that height and complete the special bridge inspection. Lee Sedol’s extraordinary challenge, hard to believe even when seen with your own eyes, will be shown when ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’ airs on the 20th.

‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’ airs on KBS2 every Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.