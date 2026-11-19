[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Seo In-young, reflecting on her overspending, returned a coat worth around 14 million won and donated 20 million won.

In an episode released on the 18th, the YouTube channel 'Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon' showed Seo In-young apologizing at a ceremony to hand over a donation to a hospital.

That day, the production team gave Seo In-young a card with no spending limit, subject to conditions including a three-hour time limit, payment at the venue, and a limit of one purchase per item. Though nervous as she held a credit card for the first time in a long while, she quickly bought lights, a coat, jewelry, bags, and other items.

Seo In-young said it had been a long time since she had used a credit card and showed signs of nervousness, but she continued shopping quickly, browsing lights, coats, jewelry, bags, and other items at a store in Cheongdam-dong.

But after heading to a restaurant, Seo In-young suddenly regretted her excessive spending. “What should I do? I want to turn things around now. I think it’d be better to return them and donate the money,” she said, adding that she would donate 30 million won as a way of reflecting on her actions.

When they met again a week later, Seo In-young said her father had scolded her, telling her, “You need to know your limits and act accordingly. Then you should have donated that money instead of spending it.” She added that she had adjusted the amount from the 30 million won she initially mentioned and put together 20 million won.

In the end, Seo In-young got a refund for the 14-million-won coat, in line with her father's advice. She confessed, “Dad is right, and that makes me hate myself so much. That’s why I returned the coat.”

Recalling that her mother had died of a stroke four years ago, Seo In-young expressed her heartfelt desire to help pediatric and adolescent patients with brain disorders. She also bowed her head repeatedly and apologized, saying, “I’m sorry,” as she vowed to continue doing good deeds instead of giving in to her own desires.

Seo In-young apologized, saying, “I’ll work hard to save money again and do lots of good things,” and, “Please forgive me, everyone.”

Meanwhile, Seo In-young is set to marry Choi Ji-hoon, CEO of NP, who is six years older than Seo In-young, on December 26.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.