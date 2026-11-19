[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Lee Jin-woo, the first person ever to earn a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET), ultimately failed to appear for the public verification of his Korean section answers on the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), which he had announced he would take to dispel allegations of cheating with artificial intelligence (AI). With his phone switched off and no way to contact him, the extensively prepared verification ended without him.

The “Live Public Verification of the Korean Section of the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test,” scheduled to take place on the 19th in Seoul’s Gangnam District, was called off after Lee failed to attend.

Lee had originally planned to arrive at the verification site by 8 a.m. that day, hand over his belongings, change clothes, undergo metal detector screening and endoscopic examinations of his ears, nose and mouth, and then livestream himself answering and grading the Korean questions. Entrance-exam academy instructors and reporters attended as observers, and a huge number of viewers tuned in to the YouTube livestream.

But Lee did not show up by the agreed time. The organizers reportedly tried to contact him several times, but were unable to reach him because his phone was switched off.

The academy that prepared the public verification expressed concern at the site about Lee’s whereabouts. An official urged people, saying, “I think the great interest from so many people is why he couldn’t come to this verification, so please make sure to check that Lee Jin-woo is okay.”

In particular, an official said, “I heard that Lee Jin-woo packed his things and left after an interview with MBC,” but explained that it was difficult to confirm the exact circumstances because they had still been unable to reach him. Lee’s actual whereabouts and reason for not attending have not been confirmed.

The organizers expressed regret, saying they had been considering the day before whether to proceed with the verification. They ultimately announced its conclusion, saying, “We’ll end the public verification here for now,” and said they would hold a separate discussion about Lee’s Korean skills.

Lee previously made headlines after earning perfect scores in every section of Language Comprehension and Reasoning and Argumentation on the 2027 LEET, held last July. But after a recent case of AI-assisted cheating by the top scorer on the tax accountant exam came to light, suspicions were also raised about traces of answer changes on the exam paper Lee released.

Lee denied the cheating allegations and explained that the answer changes were mistakes caused by a loss of concentration in the latter part of the exam. He also announced that he would prove his ability by solving the CSAT Korean questions in real time in front of instructors and reporters.

But now that even the public verification he had proposed himself has fallen through, attention is focused on how Lee came to miss it.

Meanwhile, on the 18th, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Metropolitan Investigation Unit was assigned the cases filed over allegations that Lee cheated on the exam and launched an investigation. Sidae Injae, the entrance-exam company that had recruited Lee as a “brain coach,” also announced plans to terminate its contract with him.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.