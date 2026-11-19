Photo source: Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Julio Iglesias (83), the world-famous Latin pop singer facing sexual assault allegations, is ultimately set to face a legal battle.

According to a court ruling reviewed by the Associated Press on the 18th (local time), Spain's High Court opened criminal proceedings after finding sufficient preliminary evidence in the sexual assault complaint filed against Iglesias.

The complaint was filed by international human rights organization Women's Link Worldwide on behalf of two women who allege they were victims. The women claimed that while working in 2021 at a home in the Caribbean owned by Iglesias, they suffered sexual and physical violence at his hands and were also subjected to insulting and humiliating treatment. Legal action followed an earlier joint investigation by Spanish outlet elDiario and U.S. broadcaster Univision into allegations of Iglesias's inappropriate conduct.

Iglesias's representatives have denied the allegations, saying they are untrue.

The court stressed that its decision was based on a finding that there was preliminary evidence warranting an investigation into the allegations, and that opening criminal proceedings did not mean the court had accepted the complaint's claims as credible or that the allegations had been proven.

Earlier this year, prosecutors said Spanish courts lacked jurisdiction because the alleged acts took place abroad and the complainants did not live in Spain. The two women subsequently filed complaints directly with the High Court, which accepted them and launched an investigation.

The court ordered the two female complainants to appear in person and testify on February 3, 2027.

Iglesias, who is from Spain, became hugely popular in music markets around the world, including the United States, in the 1970s and 1980s. He released albums in more than 12 languages, and his cumulative album sales worldwide are reported to be at least 300 million copies.

The father of pop star Enrique Iglesias, he received the Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Performance for his 1988 album Un Hombre Solo and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.