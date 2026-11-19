[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Lee Jin-woo, the first person to earn a perfect score on the Law School Aptitude Test (LEET), ultimately failed to appear for a public verification of his Korean CSAT skills, prompting the academy that organized it to ask people to check on his well-being. After contact with him was lost the previous day, reports also emerged that he had packed his things and left after an interview with MBC, drawing attention to his current situation.

The “live public verification of the Korean section of the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test” held on the morning of the 19th in Seoul’s Gangnam District ended after all because Lee, the person being tested, did not attend.

The IDA Admissions Research Institute, which organized the verification, said during a YouTube livestream that it had been unable to reach Lee. He had agreed to arrive at the venue by 8 a.m., but did not show up even after the agreed time had passed, and his phone was switched off.

The organizers shared new information about Lee’s recent whereabouts. A representative said, “We heard that Lee packed his things and left after an interview with MBC’s reporting team.”

The organizers made a public appeal to check on his well-being, saying, “We also think he may have been unable to come to this verification because so many people were focused on it, so please make sure Lee Jin-woo is okay.”

A representative, who said they had been considering whether to cancel the verification until the previous day, declared it over, saying, “We’ll conclude the public verification here for now.”

Lee had met with reporters, including those from MBC, on the 17th and strongly denied allegations that he had cheated on an exam using AI. At the time, he said he would prove his ability through a public verification and stressed, “I won’t run away.” He also said, “I can prove what I’m capable of as much as you like,” and expressed his willingness to cooperate actively with the police investigation. However, he stopped responding to the organizers the day before the public verification and did not appear at the venue on the day itself.

A Korean-language instructor from a private admissions academy and reporters from media outlets were initially scheduled to observe the verification that day. Lee had agreed to hand over his belongings, undergo screening with a metal detector and an examination using an ear endoscope, and make the entire process public, from solving the CSAT Korean questions through grading.

Lee drew attention after earning a perfect score across all sections of the 2027 LEET, but recently became the subject of a police investigation after allegations surfaced that he had cheated on an exam using AI. Lee denies the allegations, and it has yet to be determined whether cheating took place.

Reporter mj.cho | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

Reporter mj.cho | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.