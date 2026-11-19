Announcer Choi Dong-seok and Park Ji-yoon (left) appeared together at an official event in 2007, before they married. At the time, the two were seen as a promising couple who would make a happy match. Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] “He told his daughter to persuade her mother, promising to give her 60 million won.”

The divorce proceedings between former announcer Park Ji-yoon and Choi Dong-seok have now spilled over to their daughter. Their dispute over the division of property appears to have led to accusations involving their children.

On the 19th, Park Ji-yoon claimed on social media that Choi Dong-seok had urged their daughter to persuade her to drop her appeal, offering to give the girl 60 million won from the property division.

She went on to allege, “When my daughter took my side, he blocked her on social media, and my older daughter has been refusing to see her father for two months.”

The two have a daughter, 16, and a son, 12. Park Ji-yoon was granted custody, so Choi Dong-seok has reportedly been seeing the children through visitation arrangements.

The revelation is all the more shocking because Choi Dong-seok had shown particular affection for his daughter. Last August, he posted on social media, “My daughter has liked listening to me since she was little. Our conversations are so much fun, and she’s so lovely.” He also shared photos from trips he had taken with her.

The conflict between the two recently reached a new turning point in lawsuits related to alleged affairs.

Choi Dong-seok won a partial victory in an appeal of a damages suit against A, whom he had named as an affair partner during the divorce proceedings. Earlier, Park Ji-yoon and Choi had each sued one person whom they accused of being the other’s affair partner, but both lost in the first trial. Park accepted the first-instance ruling, while Choi appealed and ultimately secured a partial victory in the second instance.

The result was bound to be meaningful for Choi Dong-seok, who had claimed, “It would be unfair to be branded an adulterer. Having been saddled with that stigma, I couldn’t just sit back.”

However, this is a damages ruling in the case between Choi Dong-seok and A. It is separate from the ongoing divorce and property-division proceedings between Park Ji-yoon and Choi, and the ruling does not in itself establish Park’s legal liability.

Against this backdrop, Park Ji-yoon decided to make a series of pointed revelations.

Park Ji-yoon said, “The first-instance ruling in the divorce case ordered me to pay Choi Dong-seok at least 1.5 billion won in property division. I had no choice but to appeal if I was to see the children through their education.”

She continued, “Then Choi Dong-seok contacted our daughter and urged her to persuade her mother to drop the appeal, saying he would give her 60 million won from the money he would receive in the property division. My daughter took my side, and Choi blocked her on social media, where they had been following each other. My daughter has refused to see her father for two months and is not having visitation with him either,” she claimed.

She also raised the issue of child support and education costs. Park Ji-yoon said, “I have never received any child support or education expenses. My income has fallen significantly since the divorce proceedings began, and it is nowhere near enough for me to support the children entirely on my own for three years or more, especially since they want to attend an international school.”

Until now, the two had occasionally mentioned their children on social media. They had shown affection for them as parents or hinted at their unease with each other. But this time is different. Their daughter has become directly involved in the heart of the property-division dispute, and with their father-daughter relationship also being discussed, the children appear to be getting deeply entangled in their parents’ divorce fight.

Park Ji-yoon stressed, “My reputation alone no longer matters. I just want to be able to live with my head held high as the children’s mother. I want to help them achieve the life they want.” Although she put the children’s future ahead of her own reputation, her remarks are fueling concerns about how far the conflict between the two over their children will spread.

Park Ji-yoon also remains firm on allegations related to an affair. She reiterated her denial, saying, “I think calling it infidelity to take a three-day, two-night trip with a same-sex couple, visit their home, or watch a movie with them could be somewhat insulting to people with different sexual orientations.”

Park Ji-yoon and Choi Dong-seok are both former KBS announcers. They married in 2009 and had two children, but split in 2023 and are now engaged in divorce and property-division proceedings. Their legal battle has continued to turn ugly, with leaked social media photos from around the time of their marriage, mutual allegations of affairs, and disclosures about each other’s private lives.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.