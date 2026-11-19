[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Composer and broadcaster Don Spike, who served a prison sentence on charges of drug use, has drawn attention after sharing an update showing a markedly different appearance since his release.

On the 18th, Don Spike posted a photo on his social media (SNS) account without any particular caption.

The released black-and-white photo shows him with his arms crossed, looking straight ahead and wearing a dark-colored top and an apron, with the restaurant he runs himself in the background.

Amid the calm, serious atmosphere, what caught the eye above all was how dramatically his appearance had changed.

Compared with his fuller build during his years on television, his cheeks looked noticeably slimmer and his sharply defined jawline stood out; deep wrinkles around his neck were also visible.

His trademark shaved head and glasses were unchanged, but he had lost a lot of weight overall, leaving him with a gaunt appearance that drew attention.

Online users reacted with comments such as, “I almost didn’t recognize him,” “He’s lost a lot of weight,” and “He still has that charisma, though.”

Don Spike, who has effectively halted his entertainment-industry activities, is now devoting himself to the restaurant business and pursuing a second life.

Last September, he transformed himself into a self-employed business owner by opening a restaurant bearing his name along the coast in Gampo-eup, Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. When news of the opening emerged, it sparked a stir, with some expressing cold judgment over his criminal record and others saying his efforts to make a living after serving his sentence should be respected.

Earlier, Don Spike was put on trial on charges of purchasing methamphetamine worth about 45 million won from late 2021 through the following year and using it several times. He was caught in the act and arrested at a hotel in Seoul’s Gangnam District in September 2022. He was later sentenced to two years in prison and was released in February last year after completing his sentence.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.