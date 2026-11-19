[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Popular children's content creator Hey Jini (Kang Hye-jin), who was embroiled in controversy after a former employee of her company alleged labor exploitation, returned to YouTube with a new video after about a month.

A new video was released on the afternoon of the 18th on the children's YouTube channel “Hey Jini,” which Hey Jini runs. A new video was also uploaded that day to “Hyejinss,” her YouTube channel featuring her personal life.

In the video, Hey Jini shared moments from her daily life caring for her 15-month-old second son, Seung-yu. Curious and fearless, Seung-yu roamed all around the house and was full of energy. Hey Jini expressed surprise at how different her second child’s temperament was from her first child’s.

She also left a message supporting students taking the college entrance exam in a pinned comment on the video. Subscribers and fans welcomed her return, expressing their delight at the update after about a month.

Earlier, former employee A claimed to have worked for an annual salary of 20 million won at a company run by Hey Jini, but to have worked up to 16 hours a day without separate overtime pay. A said they had handled every aspect of running the Chinese-language channel alone, from writing video scripts and translating to hiring voice actors, directing dubbing, editing and uploading.

A said they were diagnosed with panic disorder and depression, among other conditions, because of the excessive workload, and that their work-related injury was recognized in January 2020. The controversy spread after another former employee, B, also disclosed a lack of compensatory days off for weekend work, unlimited overtime and pressure to resign.

Hey Jini’s representatives countered that they had provided a 25% salary increase, bonuses and housing assistance, among other benefits, and had guaranteed flexible working arrangements and rest. They also said they had not obstructed a workers’ compensation claim, explaining that they had connected the employee with an outside certified labor consultant and guided them through the application process.

They also said they had been continually improving the work environment and related policies with advice from a certified labor consultant, and would address shortcomings in light of this incident.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.