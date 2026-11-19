[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Singer Seo In-young, who is set to remarry this December, will make a surprising confession—“I didn’t get a proposal this time either”—and share the backstory behind the unexpected news of her remarriage on the show.

On the eighth episode of the variety show “Seo In-young’s Trend Kkondae,” airing tonight (the 19th) at 9 p.m. on Tcast’s E Channel, TV personality Yang Sang-guk will appear as a one-day student and explore the world of unusual activities with Seo In-young and Mimiminu. The show is directed by Lee Ji-seon and produced by Studio Brave.

Mimiminu surprises Seo In-young by introducing Yang Sang-guk as someone who spent a total of 30 million won to watch European soccer matches in person, gets around in a luxury sports car at the tennis courts of an upscale apartment complex in Gangnam, and has been an active racer on a racing team for 10 years. Yang, a luxury sports enthusiast and “comedian-racer” (comedian + racer), says “a lot of that was exaggerated,” but admits, “I did actually spend 30 million won,” actively addressing the stories about him. He also describes himself as an “Egen man,” saying, “I’m introverted, but when I get paid, I pretend to be a Teto man,” revealing his “fashion Teto” side and drawing laughs.

Seo In-young also reveals that she and Yang Sang-guk unexpectedly crossed paths 10 years ago. Saying, “People grow close when they’re going through a hard time,” she shares the story of how they formed a close friendship, drawing interest.

The lesson turns to various activities popular among people in their 20s and 30s. When Mimiminu mentions the recent craze for hiking up Gaeunsan and says that the Mount Everest climbing permit fee can reach about 21 million won (US$15,000) per person during peak season, Seo In-young and Yang Sang-guk can’t hide their surprise. Yang, in particular, gives an unrestrained reaction that draws laughs: “That’s too much for Everest. Who would climb it?”

A case is also presented of a participant who lost control of their bowels during a fitness race, astonishing everyone. When Yang Sang-guk, an active racing driver, is asked how he would handle a similar unexpected situation during a race, he reveals his own race-day principles, fueling curiosity.

When a “splits academy” is introduced as one of the unusual activities, Seo In-young astonishes everyone by admitting, “When I was a trainee, they forced me into the splits and all the blood vessels in my thighs burst.” The three then take a flexibility test themselves and show off their unexpected flexibility.

The sauna craze, which is popular around the world, is also explored. Recalling how she used to enjoy saunas, Seo In-young says, “I’d book a room and stay up all night having fun. After making a reservation, I’d ask my friends to come over, and we’d knock back a glass of sikhye while catching up on overdue body scrubs and conversation.” She is also set to share how she handles meeting someone who recognizes her at a sauna.

As the multi-runner craze is introduced, Mimiminu talks about BEATEMPO KOREA 2026 X F45 (BEATEMPO KOREA), an all-in-one sports festival where people can enjoy running, yoga, meditation and performances indoors despite the cold weather. Seo In-young responds with keen interest, saying, “Where is it? This is right up my alley,” and reportedly enthusiastically recommends it to Yang Sang-guk as well.

When the story is shared of a pair who won a two-person team running competition and then one proposed to the other, Seo In-young makes a surprising confession: “I didn’t get a proposal this time either.” Yang Sang-guk, who has only just heard that she is remarrying, reacts with surprise and draws laughs by asking, “You’re getting married? When?”

The generational-clash trend talk show “Seo In-young’s Trend Kkondae,” where original trendsetter Seo In-young and MZ trend analyst Mimiminu engage in an unrestrained debate about what’s popular these days, airs every Thursday at 9 p.m. on E Channel.

Seo In-young married a non-celebrity businessperson in 2023 but divorced the following year. This December, she will remarry Choi Ji-hoon, CEO of the creative content company NP.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.