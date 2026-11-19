[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Testimony has emerged about the past detention-center incarceration of Lee Jin-woo, the first person to score a perfect mark on the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET), following allegations that he cheated using artificial intelligence (AI). The controversy has entered a new phase after an exclusive report said it had found court rulings in an extortion case that matched his former name and date of birth.

According to an exclusive JTBC report on the 19th, a detainee identified as A has come forward, claiming to have shared a room with Lee at a detention center in the past.

In an interview with JTBC, A claimed that “Lee said he was studying mathematics at Sungkyunkwan University” and that “he said his goal was to raise money through fraud and create study materials.” A said Lee had explained that he was not committing fraud simply to earn living expenses, recounting what A heard at the time.

What is even more striking is the court ruling that JTBC says it verified. JTBC reported that it had obtained several rulings in which the name Lee used before changing it and the date of birth listed in the exam-preparation book he had made public matched.

The rulings reportedly include details of a 2022 sentence of six months in prison on charges including extortion, after the person deceived and threatened victims to take money from them.

According to JTBC, the person named in the rulings had a record of three similar offenses and, just two months after receiving a suspended sentence, committed another crime using a similar method and was sentenced to prison.

This testimony is drawing even more attention because Lee is in fact publishing and selling study materials. Drawing on his record of a perfect LEET score, Lee published a self-help book about his study methods titled “Brain Axel.” The book also made the bestseller list in the self-help category at online bookstores.

Lee had previously gained fame for scoring perfectly in every section of the LEET, but recently became the focus of controversy after allegations emerged that he had cheated on the exam using AI devices such as smart glasses. He has maintained that he did not cheat and said he would prove himself through his ability.

However, he ultimately failed to appear for a live public verification of his Korean-language CSAT exam performance scheduled for that morning. The organizers ended the verification, saying they could not reach Lee because his phone was turned off. With testimony from someone claiming to have been his fellow detainee and reports about the extortion case rulings added to the mix, the suspicions surrounding Lee appear to be growing.

JTBC said it had contacted Lee several times by phone and text to verify his past incarceration and other details, but received no response.

JTBC plans to release additional details of the rulings it obtained and related testimony through JTBC Newsroom, which airs at 6:30 p.m. that day.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.