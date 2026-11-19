Image source: ‘Heo Kyung-hwan’s Trend Show’

Image source: ‘Heo Kyung-hwan’s Trend Show’

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Actress Lee Se-young cited a diet that cuts carbs as the secret to losing 8 kg.

Lee Se-young appeared on ‘Heo Kyung-hwan’s Trend Show’ on the YouTube channel ggzz on the 18th and explained that she put a lot of effort into managing her appearance for her role as Rashta in the Disney+ original series ‘The Remarried Empress.’

Lee Se-young said that after reading the original webtoon, she thought Rashta had to be beautiful above all else. “I thought I should do everything I could to become as beautiful as possible, so I worked really hard on my appearance,” she said. She added that she also frequently applied sunscreen spray and sunscreen to portray Rashta’s pale skin in the series.

Regarding maintaining her figure, Lee Se-young shared her weight-loss process, saying she gained about 8 kg after her previous project, ‘Motel California,’ ended. She revealed her secret to losing weight: “I managed my diet by cutting carbs while maintaining my protein intake.” She said that sticking to a diet that restricted carbohydrate intake helped her lose weight and even improved her skin.

Rashta, played by Lee Se-young, has a pure and innocent look. A former runaway slave, she rises in status after winning the favor of Emperor Sovieshu Vict (Ju Ji-hoon), but threatens Empress Navier Ellie Trovi’s (Shin Min-a) position and reveals her desires and ambitions. Lee Se-young is drawing attention as one of the work’s major talking points for her convincing portrayal of the villainous Rashta, a departure from her established good-girl image.

‘The Remarried Empress’ is based on a popular web novel and webtoon of the same name, which have recorded about 2.97 billion views worldwide. Since its release on November 4, the series has attracted interest from viewers around the world. It entered Disney+’s South Korean Top 10 on its first day and also ranked near the top of FlixPatrol’s global TV show rankings.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.