[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Lee Ji-hye, a former member of the group S#arp, and her husband, tax accountant JaeWan Moon, both spoke out amid the controversy over AI-assisted cheating. Moon, in particular, who had spent five years preparing for the tax accountant exam, emphasized the value of honest hard work, saying, "I’m really furious."

On the 19th, Lee cheered on exam-takers on her social media and recalled her husband JaeWan Moon’s path to passing the tax accountant exam.

She expressed her admiration for her husband, saying, "You passed the tax accountant exam on your third or maybe fourth try. Every time I heard how hard you had it, I felt sorry for you, but these days I find it all the more remarkable that you never gave up and saw it through to the end after all those years." She added, "Today, on the day of the CSAT, it’s cold out, and emergency disaster alerts have everyone in the country worried and anxious. I sincerely support you, hoping for an outcome that leaves no one feeling they’ve been treated unfairly. To all our high school seniors!!!!!"

That same day, JaeWan Moon also posted a lengthy message on social media. He said, "I prepared for the tax accountant exam in my mid-to-late 30s, studied for about five years, and passed in 2013. For five years, my whole world was a single desk."

He went on to describe it as the period when he studied hardest in his life, and shared even his memory of quietly crying on the day he failed the exam. Looking back on his experience taking the CSAT in 1996, he also conveyed the message that there is no set time in life for studying and that life offers countless opportunities.

He expressed deep anger over the recent AI cheating scandal in the tax accountant exam.

JaeWan Moon delivered a sharp rebuke, saying, "If some people are working honestly and cutting back on sleep, while others try to get the same result through underhanded means, who would believe in the value of hard work?" He said, "I believe that fairness and trust in education in South Korea must be protected at all costs," and called for improvements to education and assessment systems suited to the AI era, along with thorough measures to prevent cheating.

He did not forget to offer warm words of encouragement to exam-takers. Saying that CSAT scores do not determine everything in life, he encouraged them to keep challenging themselves and growing even if they do not get the results they want.

Earlier, a successful candidate who ranked first in this year’s 63rd tax accountant exam admitted to cheating using AI and electronic devices, causing an uproar. Trust in professional qualification exams was shaken, and as the sense of deprivation among candidates who had studied diligently grew, controversy over the fairness of the exam spread.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye married tax accountant JaeWan Moon in 2017, and they have two daughters. The couple share their family’s daily life on their YouTube channel, "Unpleasantly Nosy Sister."

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.