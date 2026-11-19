[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Allegations of school bullying involving actress Cha Ye-ryun have shown little sign of dying down, despite denials from her side. Since the allegations first emerged, a series of posts making accusations about her conduct during her past career in show business have also appeared, and the controversy seems to be entering a new phase.

On the 18th, claims spread online that Cha Ye-ryun had behaved rudely toward an employee at a luxury department store boutique in the past. The claims came to light through a comment posted on one of Cha’s social media posts, and drew widespread attention after several media outlets reported on them.

A netizen who said they had formerly worked at a luxury department store boutique claimed to have assisted Cha Ye-ryun several times. “I’ve dealt with all kinds of celebrities, but she’s the one I remember most. I knew this would blow up someday,” they said, recalling an unpleasant experience.

Another netizen said they had assisted Cha Ye-ryun while working at a luxury store in a department store in Apgujeong. According to the account, Cha visited when the netizen had been on the job for just over 10 days, and the netizen struggled to assist her because they were still unfamiliar with the work.

The netizen claimed that Cha Ye-ryun demanded prompt service because of a personal appointment and looked displeased when the netizen struggled to assist her. They described what happened: “I hadn’t been working there long, so I apologized and asked for her understanding, saying I’d get another staff member to help her. She looked me up and down with an expression that seemed exasperated. I was so flustered I broke out in a cold sweat, because she seemed to be looking at me as if I were pathetic.”

They added, “When I tell people around me about this, they all say something is off. You can’t hide a person’s true character, can you?” They continued, “Being a celebrity doesn’t make you royalty. Don’t look down on service workers.”

The post is said to have been written around the time the allegations of school bullying against Cha Ye-ryun first surfaced. It drew little attention at the time, but has recently been attracting renewed interest as past anecdotes have been brought back into the spotlight one after another.

Earlier, another netizen who said they had gone to the same hair salon in Cheongdam-dong as Cha Ye-ryun about 17 years ago shared what they witnessed at the time. They claimed Cha became irritated with a staff member who was drying her hair and took the hair dryer herself. The netizen said Cha’s behavior came across as dismissive of the staff member.

Another netizen who said they had worked as a caddie at a golf course used by Cha Ye-ryun’s team around 2012–2013 also claimed that she had snapped at them, looked down on them and treated them badly. Other negative posts followed, including one from someone who said they had seen Cha at a brunch restaurant.

Others also came forward to defend Cha Ye-ryun, sharing positive memories of her.

The director of a music academy who said they taught Cha Ye-ryun piano when she was a rookie recalled that she had taken lessons because she thought they might help with filming. “She was a genuine and polite person,” the director said. They added, “I’m writing this as someone who actually watched her up close. There may be victims, but I don’t think it’s right to drag someone’s whole life through the mud over comments that amount to little more than gossip.”

The owner of a hair salon who said they had known Cha Ye-ryun for nearly 20 years also expressed support. The owner described Cha as “more compassionate and conscientious than any actor I know,” adding that she had long been proactive in doing good and maintained good relationships with staff over many years. The owner added that it was harsh to judge someone’s life based on isolated anecdotes.

A netizen who said they had once worked at a store in Gangnam also shared a positive experience with Cha Ye-ryun. They recalled that 15–16 years ago, when they were working in Apgujeong, Cha came in with her manager but still greeted them personally with a bow, showing humility.

An employee who said they had worked at a screen golf venue in Gangnam in 2017–2018 also said that Cha Ye-ryun and her husband were regular customers. “I saw them often, but they never once acted high-handedly,” the employee said.

As conflicting accounts of Cha Ye-ryun’s past behavior continue to emerge, the comments section on her social media has also become a focus of controversy. Unlike her YouTube channel, “Cha Jang-geum Cha Ye-ryun,” Cha has not separately disabled comments on her personal social media posts. Reactions have poured in, ranging from calls for an apology and explanation over the school-bullying allegations to personal attacks.

Cha Ye-ryun has not issued any particular statement, doing no more than change her social media profile picture from a full-body photo to a plain white default image. Some netizens have described this as a composed response, while others have questioned whether she is setting herself against the public through the comments.

Her agency said it would take a tough stance against the spread of false information and malicious posts. HB Entertainment said, “We will thoroughly gather relevant materials and respond responsibly after legal review to maliciously spread false information and to personal attacks.” It added, “We will take strong measures to prevent the damage caused by the spread of false information from growing any further.”

However, the past eyewitness accounts and allegations currently posted online are one-sided claims by the people involved, and their veracity has not been confirmed.

The allegations of school bullying against Cha Ye-ryun first arose after a post titled “Please stop your activities, 1985-born actress who perpetrated school bullying” appeared on an online community on Oct. 29. The author claimed to have suffered repeated assaults and bullying by an actress born in 1985 while attending Seoul Junggye Middle School, and Cha Ye-ryun was later identified as the person in question.

The next day, Oct. 30, her agency, HB Entertainment, denied the allegations, saying, “Our checks found them to be baseless.” As the controversy continued, the agency also announced on Nov. 4 that it would take legal action.

Access to the original exposé was restricted as a temporary measure on Nov. 2, and the author, who had said they planned to make further allegations, has yet to issue any notable follow-up statement. Cha Ye-ryun’s side has denied the allegations and announced plans for legal action, but the truth of the school-bullying allegations remains unconfirmed.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.