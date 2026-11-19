[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Nam Taehyun, a singer formerly of the group Winner, was sentenced to prison in the appeals trial and taken into custody in court after causing a speeding drunk-driving crash while heavily intoxicated during the probationary period of a suspended sentence for drug use.

On the morning of the 19th, the Seoul Western District Court’s Criminal Appeals Division 2-2 (Presiding Judges Lee Dong-sik, Jeong Seong-gyun and Lee Hyun-woo) dismissed Nam Taehyun’s appeal at his sentencing hearing on charges including violating the Road Traffic Act (drunk driving), upholding the original sentence of one year in prison and a fine of 1 million won.

Along with its reasons for dismissing the appeal, the panel found that there was a risk he might flee and ordered the arrest warrant to be executed immediately on the spot.

Immediately after the sentence was handed down, Nam Taehyun lowered his head, briefly murmured, “I’m sorry,” and then headed to the detention center.

Nam Taehyun was indicted on charges of driving after drinking and crashing into the central divider on a road near Dongjak Bridge, on the Ilsan-bound side of Seoul’s Gangbyeonbuk-ro, at around 4:10 a.m. on April 27 last year.

He was found to have sped at 182 km/h in an 80-km/h zone—at least 100 km/h over the speed limit—and, when he was caught, had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.122%, indicating severe intoxication and far exceeding the 0.08% threshold for license revocation.

In the first trial, the court had sternly rebuked him for committing another offense while serving a suspended sentence for a drug crime, in addition to having a prior conviction for a similar offense, and sentenced him to one year in prison and a fine of 1 million won.

In fact, Nam Taehyun had also received a summary order imposing a fine of 6 million won for drunk driving in July 2023. The following year, in January 2024, he was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years, for using methamphetamine.

Despite repeated legal penalties, he caused yet another extremely dangerous high-speed drunk-driving crash instead of lying low, and ultimately could not avoid ending up behind bars.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.