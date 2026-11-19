[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] TV personality Jang Young-ran was overcome with emotion as she looked at her husband Han Chang’s former Korean medicine hospital and recalled the hardships she endured during the period when their marriage nearly reached a crisis.

On the 18th, the YouTube channel “Class A Jang Young-ran” released footage of Jang Young-ran visiting the Korean medicine hospital formerly run by her husband, Han Chang.

That day, Jang Young-ran met the production crew in front of a hospital in Mapo and began, “I’m getting choked up,” before adding, “This used to be my husband’s Korean medicine hospital.” The site was now occupied by a different Korean medicine hospital.

Jang Young-ran went on to correct rumors circulating about the hospital’s closure, saying, “Some people occasionally say it ‘closed down’ or ‘went completely bust,’ but that’s not what happened. Let me set the record straight: the hospital was transferred.”

Jang Young-ran, who was working as a public relations director at her husband’s hospital at the time, recalled how she had hit the streets herself to promote it. “Even now, I get choked up and tears come to my eyes. We had to get the word out about the hospital, so I handed out flyers in the middle of winter. You can’t just scatter flyers around—that’s illegal. So I spoke with the security guards, got every flyer stamped legally, and walked around the apartment complex putting them up,” she recalled.

Remembering how grueling things had been, Jang Young-ran put a hand to her head and confessed, “It was so hard. I really nearly got divorced several times because of this,” prompting sympathy.

As she wore a bitter expression, a member of the production crew joked, “The hospital that’s here now must be good at treating spinal conditions.” Jang Young-ran bristled in her husband’s defense, replying, “My husband is even better at treating the spine,” which made everyone there laugh.

Jang Young-ran is married to Han Chang, a Korean medicine doctor, and they have a son and a daughter.

Han Chang opened a Korean medicine hospital spanning around 400 pyeong in 2021, but transferred it last August.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.