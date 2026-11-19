Park Ji-yoon–Choi Dong-seok

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] “Why is this film popular? Because everyone wants to comfort themselves.”

As the divorce battle between former announcers Park Ji-yoon and Choi Dong-seok has descended further into a mudslinging match, what kind of film is ‘365 Days,’ considered a key element in the divorce proceedings?

The divorce battle between former announcers Park Ji-yoon and Choi Dong-seok has become even more acrimonious. The film ‘365 Days (365 DNI),’ which came up in litigation related to alleged adultery involving the two, has also drawn attention. What kind of film is it that the court even cited as grounds for its finding of infidelity?

On the 19th, Park Ji-yoon said on social media that she felt wronged by the outcome of the damages suit Choi Dong-seok brought against A, whom he had identified as Park Ji-yoon’s alleged paramour, in which he won in part.

She claimed, “Choi Dong-seok knows my acquaintance and their common-law partner well, and he also knows that their sexual preferences differ. I couldn’t bring myself to forcibly out my acquaintance.”

Park Ji-yoon did not deny that she had watched the Netflix film ‘365 Days’ with A during a trip. However, she maintains that it is unfair to regard this as infidelity.

Park Ji-yoon reiterated, “I think this could be somewhat insulting to people with different sexual orientations. This is someone who has never once thought of me as a woman, since we first met when they were just 19. I treated that acquaintance the same way I would any woman.”

The film ‘365 Days (365 DNI)’ mentioned here is a Polish film directed by Barbara Białowąs. It was released in 2020 and became available on Netflix in June of that year, attracting worldwide attention.

It is an adults-only erotic thriller-romance. The film, whose poster alone gives off an overtly sexual mood, begins with a woman who has grown bored in her relationship with her partner being kidnapped by an Italian mafia boss.

The mafia boss forces the woman into captivity, telling her he will give her 365 days to fall in love with him. Amid sexual provocation and tension, she eventually falls in love, and the two decide to marry. But in a shocking turn at the end, an attack by a rival organization leaves the woman’s fate uncertain.

The film was widely criticized for dressing up a premise reminiscent of kidnapping, confinement and Stockholm syndrome as fated love. It also drew harsh reviews for its woefully inadequate narrative and plausibility, despite its provocative nudity and explicit sexual depictions.

The critical response to the film was also harsh. It received scathing reviews from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and was nominated in six categories at the 2021 Golden Raspberry Awards, including Worst Picture, ultimately winning Worst Screenplay.

Most reviews said it fell short in artistic merit even compared with the similarly erotic-romance film ‘Fifty Shades of Grey.’ Nevertheless, it became a worldwide hit on Netflix, and two sequels were later made.

Even in France, where sexual expression is relatively widely accepted, the film drew harsh reviews. Even French director Gaspar Noé, known for provocative works such as the film ‘Irreversible,’ sharply criticized it.

Of the popularity of ‘365 Days,’ he said, “It’s a very stupid Polish film. The reason this film is popular is that everyone has a penis and everyone wants to masturbate.” His criticism was that the film’s success was driven more by explicit sexual stimulation than by its artistic merit.

So why did the court take issue with this film? On the 16th, in an appeals ruling on Choi Dong-seok’s damages suit against A, whom he had identified as Park Ji-yoon’s alleged paramour, the court ordered A to pay 30 million won in damages. In particular, it cited as evidence of infidelity, among other things, that Park Ji-yoon and A had stayed in the same room in their pajamas and watched ‘365 Days’ together during a trip to the United States in November 2022.

The court’s reasoning was that “concealing a trip with a person of the opposite sex and staying in the same room wearing only pajamas, or watching a film one describes as pornography, is inconsistent with a spouse’s duty of fidelity.”

However, that ruling concerns only the damages suit between Choi Dong-seok and A. It is a separate case from the main divorce proceedings between Park Ji-yoon and Choi Dong-seok, and the ruling does not in itself mean that Park Ji-yoon is legally liable.

The divorce battle between Park Ji-yoon and Choi Dong-seok has now extended even to their daughter. Following revelations over the division of property, the two sides remain sharply at odds in litigation related to alleged adultery. Attention is also focused on how this ruling might affect the main divorce proceedings and the property division.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.