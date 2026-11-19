[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Hong Na-young belatedly revealed that her marriage had ended and shared an update on her life on her own.

On the 15th, the YouTube channel Ssketch showed fellow comedians Hong Ye-seul, Park So-ra and Hwang Jeong-hye visiting the home of Hong Na-young, who had recently moved to a new place, for a housewarming.

The three gave her gifts they had prepared and wished her well in her fresh start. As they continued looking around the home in a warm, cheerful atmosphere, the subject of her divorce naturally came up.

In her characteristically cheerful manner, Hong Na-young said, “I got divorced, and came back a year ago,” confidently declaring that she was now divorced and single.

Her colleagues responded by calling out, “Welcome back!” and warmly applauding.

Hong Na-young then candidly shared the timeline: “Quite a bit of time has passed, so I feel at ease now and am very happy. I was married for a year, and it’s already been a year since I got divorced.”

She added, “I’m sure there are many people who don’t even know I was married, and some may hear that I’m divorced before they hear that I got married,” revealing feelings that were bittersweet yet composed.

She said her colleagues had edited out comments about it out of consideration. “I’m really happy these days, enjoying life on my own,” she said, adding with a bright smile, “I’m always open to finding new love.”

Her colleagues also actively encouraged her happy second act, suggesting they plan blind-date content for the channel in the future.

Born in 1991, Hong Na-young made her debut in 2011 as a comedian selected through KBS’s 26th open recruitment. She became well known for appearing in popular Gag Concert segments such as “Mantis Kindergarten” and “Mental Breakdown School.”

She married a man who is not in the entertainment industry in November 2024, but after a year of marriage, they agreed to go their separate ways last year.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.