[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Ryu Hyo-young, a 34-year-old unmarried actress, makes a public confession of her feelings to Lee Tae-sung, who is eight years her senior and a “divorced dad,” before setting out on an exciting first date.

On Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2, airing at 9 p.m. on Friday the 20th, Lee Tae-sung goes on a date and nostalgic trip to Mungyeong Saejae in North Gyeongsang Province, with Ryu Hyo-young leading the way.

Lee Tae-sung starts the date by getting into Ryu Hyo-young's car. Taking the wheel and giving off a “Teto girl” vibe, Ryu declares, “Oppa, you're being kidnapped by me today. I'll make it the best day ever,” making Lee's heart skip a beat. As the sweet mood continues, Lee suddenly starts “nagging about her driving.”

Ryu asks, “Oppa, I'll drive slowly, so stop talking and look at the scenery. Are you always such a nag?” Lee gives an awkward laugh and replies, “I only nag people I care about.” Ryu asks, “Oh, so you care about me?” Then she says, “You ramble when you're flustered. That's cute,” showing a reaction befitting a confident, tough woman.

The first date course Ryu planned herself is the Mungyeong Saejae filming set, where the two filmed a short-form historical drama together. They look around the various spots filled with memories and reminisce about the shoot.

In particular, Lee gives a detailed account of what happened at the place where he shared his “first kiss” with Ryu, right after they greeted each other on the first day of filming. He then admits, “It feels strange to be here after taking off the hanbok,” making Ryu's heart flutter.

Ryu next suggests a clay shooting range for their second date. Having previously said she was attracted to Lee as a man, she again admits, “I wanted to try this with someone I like,” and proposes a clay shooting contest. They compete for the chance to have the winner's wish granted, and Lee boasts, “I'm a former elite marksman.” Viewers are eager to find out who will win as “Egen guy” Lee and “Teto girl” Ryu face off in a true test of skill.

The date, filled with the unexpected chemistry between Lee Tae-sung and Ryu Hyo-young, will be featured in episode 35 of Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2, airing at 9 p.m. on Friday the 20th.

Lee Tae-sung, born in 1985 and 42 this year, revealed in 2012 that he had registered his marriage to a wife who was seven years his senior and that he had a son who had passed his first birthday. He divorced in 2015 while serving in the military. Since then, he has continued his broadcasting career as a “divorced dad,” raising his son, now in his third year of middle school, on his own.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.