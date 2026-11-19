[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Broadcaster Hong Hyun-hee drew laughs after revealing that her son Junbeom screams when he sees Shin Giru. She also said his reaction was different when beautiful women such as Ahn Hyun-mo and Kim Seung-hye visited their home, drawing attention.

A video titled “Hong Hyun-hee’s Secret to Being a Beloved Daughter-in-Law and Having Zero Mother-in-Law/Daughter-in-Law Conflict” was released on the YouTube channel Rolling Thunder on the 17th.

That day, Jo Hye-ryeon praised Hong Hyun-hee’s son Junbeom, saying, “Junbeom was born so beautiful.” Hong said, “I think he looks like me, but some older people say, ‘He’s so cute and handsome. He takes after his dad.’” She added, “They keep saying he takes after his dad, so when Junbeom is asked who he looks like, he says his dad. It’s kind of disappointing.”

Jo Hye-ryeon then bluntly asked, “You know that Mom isn’t exactly pretty, right?” Hong answered without hesitation, “I do,” and revealed her son’s distinctive sense of beauty.

Hong said, “He has an eye for beauty. When pretty aunties like Ahn Hyun-mo and Kim Seung-hye come to our house, he doesn’t reject them. But when (Shin) Giru unni comes, he screams,” drawing laughs. She added, “He knows exactly what’s pretty and what isn’t,” and cheerfully recounted her son’s reactions.

She also shared an anecdote about Junbeom comparing his parents to animals. Hong said, “When we play the animal game, he says Dad is a tiger and Mom is a hippo,” adding, “When I say that, Junbeom looks like he finds it funny.”

Hong Hyun-hee expressed her affection, saying that her son seemed to find it funny too because she reacted positively.

Meanwhile, Hong Hyun-hee married interior designer Jasson in 2018, and they welcomed their son Junbeom in 2022. The couple share glimpses of their daily lives as parents through television and YouTube.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.