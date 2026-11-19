[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] The court sentenced two men in their 30s to prison for indiscriminately beating the late film director Kim Chang-min to death while his son, who has a developmental disability, watched.

On the 19th, the Criminal Division 1 of the Namyangju Branch of Uijeongbu District Court, presided over by Chief Judge Kim Guksik, sentenced Lee, 32, the main offender, who had been indicted while in custody on charges including murder and violating the Act on Welfare of Persons with Disabilities, to 12 years in prison, and Lim, 32, who took part in the crime, to three years.

The sentences were somewhat lighter than the 20 and 15 years in prison sought by prosecutors at the final hearing.

They are accused of arguing with Director Kim at a restaurant in Guri, Gyeonggi Province, at around 1 a.m. on October 20 last year, then assaulting him and causing his death.

At the time of the crime, Director Kim’s son, who has a developmental disability, was also at the scene. The defendants were also charged with inflicting serious emotional abuse on the child victim by assaulting his father in front of him.

Investigators found that Lim used physical force inside the restaurant, including strangling Director Kim, and then dragged the victim out to an alley. Lee, meanwhile, repeatedly struck Kim in the face and head as he lay on the alley floor.

Rushed to the hospital immediately after the incident, Director Kim never regained consciousness and was declared brain-dead on November 7 last year. In accordance with his wishes, the deceased donated organs to four patients and passed away at the age of 40.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.