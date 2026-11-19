Image source: YouTube channel ‘Jigeum Baek Ji-yeon’

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Lee Jin-woo, known as the first person to earn a perfect score across all sections of the Law School Admission Test (LEET), ultimately did not show up for a public verification session for the Korean section of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), which he had announced he would take to dispel suspicions of AI-assisted cheating. He had originally been scheduled to arrive at the IDA Admissions Research Institute in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, at 8 a.m. on the 19th, undergo a belongings check and metal detector screening, then answer all 56 questions on the Korean section of the 2027 CSAT within 65 minutes, with the test and scoring livestreamed.

But Lee did not appear even after the scheduled time had passed, and the institute could not reach him because his phone was switched off. At around 8:39 a.m., the IDA Admissions Research Institute announced that it was calling off the public verification. The institute said it had been trying to contact Lee since the previous day without receiving a response, and also requested a check on his safety.

Korean instructor Noh Hyeong-seok, who attended as an observer, said he began to have questions after reviewing Lee’s test paper and solving process. “The key is to study quite hard in the right direction for a sufficient amount of time,” he said, lamenting, “I felt that the work I do was being mocked.” He was also seen choking back tears as he described the frustration he felt as someone who teaches students.

Meanwhile, on the day the public verification fell through, an interview with Lee filmed on the 11th was released on broadcaster Baek Ji-yeon’s YouTube channel, ‘Jigeum Baek Ji-yeon.’ Lee said that during his school years he ranked near the bottom in most subjects except math, and that his Korean scores on mock exams were also in the fifth or sixth grade band. He cited a walking trip around the country that lasted about three weeks as the turning point in his reading comprehension. He said that after losing his phone during the trip, he reduced his use of digital devices and adopted habits such as walking, getting a good night’s sleep, and limiting sweets, which cleared his head. Baek, however, questioned the claim that lifestyle changes alone had greatly improved his reading comprehension in a short period. In particular, after Lee explained that he cut down on screen time and sugar, walked, and slept well, she countered, “Shouldn’t everyone from that era have been good at studying?” and asked him to explain specifically how the change had happened.

Lee attracted attention this year by answering all 70 questions in the LEET’s Language Comprehension and Reasoning and Logic sections correctly. However, suspicions of AI-assisted cheating arose over the large gap from his past CSAT scores and traces of answer changes, among other things. Lee has denied the allegations, and the case stemming from a related complaint has been assigned to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Metropolitan Investigation Unit, where it is under investigation.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.