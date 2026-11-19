[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Yu-na] Actress Han Da-gam drew attention after sharing happy moments of parenting her son, whom she had at 47.

On the 19th, Han Da-gam posted several photos on her social media along with the message, “My pretty baby Ju-won. You’ve grown so much in just a few days... It’s amazing...~ Keep growing big and healthy, and don’t get sick.”

The photos showed Han Da-gam smiling brightly as she gazed at her son in her arms. In another photo, she looked affectionately at him as he lay in his crib. Held in his mother’s arms, the boy showed off his adorable charm with his bright eyes and chubby cheeks.

The luxury jewelry around Han Da-gam’s neck also caught the eye. The necklace, featuring a small blue pendant, was reportedly priced in the range of 2 million to 4 million won. Wearing the high-end jewelry, Han Da-gam looked stylish even in her quiet everyday moments with her son.

Meanwhile, Han Da-gam married a businessman one year her senior in January 2020 and gave birth to a son last September at the age of 47. Now a mother after six years of marriage, she has been sharing everyday moments with her son on social media and receiving many congratulations and messages of support.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.