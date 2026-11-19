Photo courtesy of Hyeri’s Instagram

Photo courtesy of Hyeri’s Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Singer and actress Hyeri shared an update, posting photos from the set of Disney+ fashion survival variety show Style Wars.

On the 18th, Hyeri posted several photos from the set on her Instagram.

In the photos, Hyeri wears her long, straight hair with a checked outfit. Her waist-accentuating styling and slim silhouette draw the eye.

Hyeri recently made a bold haircut, switching to a bob. At the Style Wars production presentation on the 9th, she explained that the hairstyle paid homage to MC Park Kyung-rim, drawing attention.

Her approach to maintaining her figure is also attracting renewed interest. Hyeri has previously said that she ate plenty of meat to maintain her figure, and her diet management through protein intake drew attention.

Style Wars is a 10-episode survival program in which 72 contestants passionate about fashion compete solely through style, with Hyeri taking on her first role as an MC on a survival show.

Episodes 3 and 4, released on the 18th, featured contrasting fashion evaluations by Hong Jin-kyung and Stylist Choi, as well as one-on-one death matches. Hyeri also drew attention with a bold look featuring leopard fur and a pink rose headpiece.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.