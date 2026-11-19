Photo: Haeeun Sung’s social media

Photo: Haeeun Sung’s social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Haeeun Sung of ‘Exchange 2’ has put her former demure image behind her and showed off muscles built through fitness training.

On the 18th, Haeeun Sung posted photos and videos of her HYROX competition experience on social media, along with the message, “My first HYROX, impossible to watch without tears—I almost cried while pulling.”

In the photos, Haeeun Sung performs lunges with what looks at a glance like a heavy piece of equipment balanced behind her neck. She also battles her way through a grueling challenge, pulling a sled carrying two 25 kg plates with a rope. As she pushed herself to the limit, she even slumped to the ground with a tearful expression.

What especially caught the eye were Haeeun Sung’s toned muscles, clearly visible every time she pulled the rope. A former flight attendant, she showed off solid biceps—a stark contrast to the devoted, demure image she had when she appeared on ‘Exchange 2’—and trained relentlessly to build her stamina enough to compete in HYROX. The comments were full of admiration, with remarks such as “Going toe-to-toe with the rope,” “Are those arm muscles for real?” and “She’s no joke.”

Haeeun Sung previously revealed the secrets behind her disciplined self-care on her YouTube channel, ‘HAEPPY Hae-eun.’ “I’m 1.70 meters tall, and I once weighed as much as 70 kg. I’ve now lost 20 kg. If I run 10 km every day, I don’t gain weight,” she said, adding that she had built her fitness through ballet, CrossFit and other activities.

HYROX is an indoor fitness competition that began in Hamburg, Germany, in 2017. It is a race combining an 8 km run with eight different workouts. Competitors alternate between running 1 km and completing an exercise, challenging themselves to finish the race as quickly as possible.

Born in 1994, Haeeun Sung became known through her appearance on TVING’s ‘Exchange 2’ in 2022 while working as a flight attendant, a job she held for five years. She has since been active as a YouTuber and influencer.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.