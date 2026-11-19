Photo: MBC News

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Lee Jin-woo, a perfect scorer on the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET) who had announced plans to publicly demonstrate his performance on the Korean section of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), is believed to be out of contact. Police confirmed that Lee had left his residence and had not returned, reclassified the case as a missing-person case, and are tracking his whereabouts.

According to reports by KBS and other outlets on the 19th, Lee left his home in Sillim-dong, Gwanak District, Seoul, at around 6:30 a.m. on the 18th, the previous day, and did not return.

Lee later went to a motel in Gwangjin District, Seoul, and reportedly left the lodging at around 8 a.m. that day. He then traveled by taxi around Gwangjin District and was found to have gotten out near Asan Medical Center in Songpa District, Seoul. Police are tracking his movements and searching nearby waterways and other areas.

Lee had originally been scheduled to appear at a studio in Gangnam District, Seoul, by 9 a.m. that day to take part in a public demonstration by solving CSAT Korean questions. However, he did not show up at the agreed location.

The admissions academy that was to oversee the demonstration said, "Lee Jin-woo's phone has been turned off since yesterday. He has not been responding to us." In his last interview with MBC, Lee said he would prove his ability and dispel suspicions through a public demonstration.

Lee was admitted to the Department of Dentistry at Seoul National University after getting only one question wrong on the 2026 College Scholastic Ability Test. He also made headlines this year by earning a perfect score in every section of the Legal Education Eligibility Test.

However, suspicions of cheating were also raised about Lee after a top-ranked passer in the recent tax accountant exam came forward and admitted to using artificial intelligence (AI) and electronic devices during the test.

Meanwhile, police reportedly assigned the case to the Financial Crimes Investigation Team of the Metropolitan Investigation Unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency after previously receiving a complaint concerning Lee.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.