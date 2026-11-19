[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Nam Taehyun, a former member of the group Winner, was ultimately taken into custody in court.

A hearing to deliver the appellate verdict in Nam Taehyun’s case was held on the morning of the 19th before Division 2-2 of the Criminal Appeals Division at the Seoul Western District Court, a panel of presiding judges Lee Dong-sik, Jeong Seong-gyun, and Lee Hyun-woo. Nam was indicted on charges of violating the Road Traffic Act by driving under the influence and exceeding the speed limit.

The court sentenced him to one year in prison and fined him 1 million won, saying, “Nam Taehyun drove at a considerable speed while heavily intoxicated. This is an offense that could have caused injury or death not only to himself but also to third parties.” It also ordered him taken into custody in court, citing the risk that he might flee.

Nam Taehyun was taken into custody after offering only a brief “I’m sorry.”

Nam Taehyun is accused of causing a crash in April 2025 near Dongjakdaegeun on Seoul’s Gangbyeonbuk-ro, on the Ilsan-bound side, after driving while heavily intoxicated at 182 km/h in a section with an 80 km/h speed limit and hitting the median barrier. At the time, his blood alcohol concentration was 0.122%, far above the 0.08% threshold for license revocation.

The trial court sentenced him to one year in prison and fined him 1 million won, saying that he had already been punished for drunk driving and had committed another offense despite having received a suspended prison sentence on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act. Nam Taehyun appealed, and at a hearing held on the 22nd of last month, he pleaded for leniency, saying, “I’ve completely stopped drinking, use public transportation, and regularly take part in volunteer work and counseling. Please take into account the time I’ve spent reflecting on my actions and making an effort.”

Nam Taehyun debuted with Winner in 2014 but left the group in 2016 for health reasons and made his debut again with the band South Club. In July 2023, he received a summary order imposing a fine of 6 million won on charges of drunk driving. In 2024, he was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years, on charges of using methamphetamine with his former girlfriend.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.