Photo: MBC News

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Lee Jin-woo, a perfect scorer on the Law School Admission Test (LEET) who had announced plans to publicly verify performance in the Korean section of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) before becoming unreachable, is believed to have traveled from Gwangjin District in Seoul through Songpa District and on to Gangdong District. Police are continuing their search, tracking Lee's whereabouts based on the route.

According to a Newsis report on the 19th, Lee's mobile phone signal was reportedly detected around noon in the Cheonho-dong area of Gangdong District. Police are also said to be tracking Lee's whereabouts in Gangdong District.

Earlier, Lee left his home in Sillim-dong, Gwanak District, Seoul, on the 18th and did not return. Lee is believed to have traveled via a motel in Gwangjin District to an area near Asan Medical Center in Songpa District.

Police had therefore reclassified the case as a missing-person case and were tracking Lee's whereabouts.

Lee had originally been scheduled to appear at a studio in Gangnam District, Seoul, by 9 a.m. that day and take part in a public verification by solving questions from the CSAT Korean section. However, Lee did not show up at the agreed location.

The private academy that was to oversee the verification said, “Lee Jin-woo's phone has been switched off since yesterday. We have been unable to reach Lee.” In a final interview with MBC, Lee had said that a public verification would prove Lee's ability and dispel suspicions.

Lee is the person who entered Seoul National University's Department of Dentistry after getting only one question wrong on the 2026 College Scholastic Ability Test. Lee also drew attention this year by achieving a perfect score in every section of the Law School Admission Test. However, after the person who placed first in the tax accountant exam recently admitted to using artificial intelligence (AI) and electronic devices during the test, suspicions of cheating were also raised about Lee.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.