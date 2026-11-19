[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] The shocking past of Lee Jin-woo, who drew attention as the first person to earn a perfect score on the Law School Admission Test (LEET), has come to light. Reports have emerged that, while embroiled in controversy over allegations of cheating using artificial intelligence (AI), he had been sentenced to prison for extortion involving deliberate traffic accidents and fined for assaulting a police officer.

According to court rulings obtained by media outlets including The Chosun Ilbo and Yonhap News Agency on the 19th, an individual whose name before a legal name change and date of birth matched Lee’s was found to have been criminally punished several times for offenses including extortion and obstruction of official duties. The repercussions are growing as reports circulate in some quarters that he had four prior convictions.

The methods used in the crimes were also shocking. In November 2021, on a road in Namdong District, Incheon, the individual deliberately struck the front bumper of a taxi that was turning right while riding a bicycle. He then took issue with the taxi driver for turning right while the crosswalk signal was green and demanded a settlement payment. Investigators found that he ultimately obtained 1 million won in cash.

In January 2022, the Incheon District Court sentenced him to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, on charges including extortion.

But similar crimes were repeated just two months after he received the suspended sentence.

In March 2022, at a crosswalk in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, he used the same tactic—riding a bicycle into cars turning right and then demanding settlement money from their drivers—to extort a total of 2.42 million won from five victims over three days.

He tried the same tactic on another driver, but the attempt failed when the driver became suspicious of the circumstances of the accident.

In September 2022, the Suwon District Court, Anyang Branch, sentenced him to six months in prison on charges of extortion and attempted extortion. The court noted that he had repeated the same crimes despite already having received a fine and a suspended sentence for similar offenses, and found that the crimes were serious in nature.

A case in which he assaulted a police officer has also come to light.

According to the court ruling, an assault occurred on a road in Yongsan District, Seoul, in April 2024, in which the defendant repeatedly struck the arm of a police officer who had responded to a report and pushed the officer’s back toward the road. At the time, the defendant was enrolled in Korea University’s Department of Political Science and International Relations.

In December of the same year, the Seoul Western District Court fined him 7 million won on charges including obstruction of official duties. The court noted that his culpability was grave because he had committed another crime during a period of recidivism.

As the court rulings have come to light one after another, attention has also turned to the past record of Lee, who rose to fame for earning a perfect LEET score.

Earlier, JTBC reported testimony from inmate A, who claimed to have shared a cell with Lee at a detention center. A claimed that Lee had said his goal was to make money through fraud and create study materials. Lee did in fact publish and sell a self-help book, Brain Axel, containing his study methods, promoting his perfect LEET score.

Lee has recently been reported to police over allegations that he cheated on an exam using AI devices. He denied the allegations and said he would prove his ability by solving Korean-language questions from the College Scholastic Ability Test in real time, but ultimately failed to appear for a public verification scheduled for the morning of the 19th. After his phone was switched off and he could no longer be reached, a missing-person report was filed, and police are searching for him.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.