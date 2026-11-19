[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Rapper Yang Hong-won, who denied allegations of infidelity, is now suspected of possibly violating the Road Traffic Act.

On the 19th, Yang Hong-won posted a video to his account with the caption, “CEO Yang is heading to work. You XXXs.” The video shows him driving his Porsche. Wearing a ring on his finger, he smoked while driving. He also appeared to make an obscene hand gesture.

However, Article 49, Paragraph 1, Item 10 of the Road Traffic Act states that drivers must not use or operate a mobile phone held in the hand while driving. Under Article 48 of the Road Traffic Act (the duty to drive safely and in an environmentally friendly, economical manner), all drivers must not drive in a way that endangers or obstructs others.

Therefore, even if smoking inside a moving car is not in itself subject to legal punishment, holding a cigarette in one hand while also filming with the other could constitute a violation of the Road Traffic Act.

It is still difficult to determine who filmed Yang Hong-won’s video. However, since his face does not appear and the dashboard as seen from the driver’s seat was filmed close-up from the front, some are speculating that he filmed it himself.

Yang Hong-won held a wedding ceremony with model Won Hyeon-ju on October 18. The two filed their marriage registration in 2023 and became legally married in 2024. But allegations of infidelity arose after claims surfaced that Yang had gone to a motel with another woman just five days after the wedding. His agency explained that he had indeed gone to a motel with the woman, but that there had been no infidelity.

However, Yang Hong-won and Won Hyeon-ju unfollowed each other’s accounts and deleted all their wedding-related photos.

Meanwhile, Yang Hong-won released his new album, “Edenmate+,” on the 18th and shared his thoughts, saying, “No one will know what it feels like to lose family.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.