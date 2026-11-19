[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Signs of a shift in the existing romantic dynamics emerged as Lee Jae-si, daughter of former soccer player Lee Dong-gook, joined When Our Kids Fall in Love 3.

In episode 2 of When Our Kids Fall in Love 3, which aired on the 18th on tvN STORY and E Channel, Lee Jae-si, daughter of Lee Dong-gook, and Lee Seung-hoon, son of actress Choi Su-rin, appeared as new residents—the so-called “catfish”—bringing tension to the shared house.

Lee Jae-si said she decided to appear because she wanted to support her twin younger sister Lee Jae-a as she took on a new challenge. The two decided to keep the fact that they were twin sisters secret for the time being, so the other cast members could get to know them without any preconceptions.

Lee Jae-si was given the chance to speak with three male cast members at the same time. Choi Sang-moon, in particular, asked her one question after another and openly expressed his interest. Asked about his first impression, he candidly replied, “My body reacted because she was pretty,” drawing attention.

The situation came as a surprise to Lim Hye-in, who had earlier confirmed that she and Choi Sang-moon were mutually interested in each other. Lim Hye-in’s father, Lim Hyuk-pil, who was watching, also could not hide his dismay, saying, “It looks like it’s over with Hye-in.”

By contrast, Jung Min-jae held on to his feelings for Lee Jae-a despite the arrival of a new resident. He said he still had many things he wanted to talk about with her, showing that his interest remained unchanged—a stark contrast.

Lee Seung-hoon, who joined alongside Lee Jae-si, also drew attention. The son of actress Choi Su-rin, he was introduced as 185 cm tall, a computer science major, and someone who enjoys composing music and DJing. Notably, this is the first time a mother has appeared in the When Our Kids Fall in Love series to watch her son’s romantic life.

With the arrival of the new residents setting changes in existing relationships in motion, attention is turning to what kind of romantic connection Lee Jae-si and Lee Seung-hoon will develop.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.