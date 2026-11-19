[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Mr. A, a male acquaintance of TV personality Park Ji-yoon, is expected to challenge the appeal ruling in the lawsuit seeking damages from an alleged affair partner, filed by her ex-husband Choi Dong-seok, and seek a final ruling from the Supreme Court of Korea.

According to a report by Ilgan Sports on the 19th, Mr. A is reportedly preparing to appeal to the Supreme Court, saying he cannot accept the recent second-instance ruling, which partially upheld Choi Dong-seok’s claim in the lawsuit seeking damages from an alleged affair partner.

He reportedly finds it impossible to accept that a matter not deemed misconduct during the first trial was reversed on appeal.

Choi Dong-seok previously filed a lawsuit seeking damages, taking issue with the fact that Park Ji-yoon and Mr. A stayed at the same hotel and watched a movie together in their pajamas during a trip to the United States in November 2022, among other things.

The first-instance court ruled that this could not be considered misconduct violating the duty of fidelity in marriage. However, the appellate court recognized some of the conduct as misconduct, completely reversing the ruling.

Both Mr. A, who is currently in the United States, and Choi Dong-seok reportedly did not appear in person at the hearing announcing the appellate ruling.

As the fallout over the appeal ruling grew, Park Ji-yoon also posted a lengthy statement on her social media that day and directly challenged the claims.

Park Ji-yoon explained that she had no need to appeal because the lawsuit against her was dismissed at the first trial and the claim against Mr. A was also rejected.

Park Ji-yoon specifically revealed that Mr. A was in a relationship and living with a same-sex partner. She claimed that Choi Dong-seok’s side had exploited the difficulty of publicly disclosing their sexual orientation to bring an unreasonable lawsuit.

She sharply criticized the appellate ruling, which classified everyday activities such as traveling with a same-sex couple or visiting their home to watch a movie as misconduct, saying that prejudice against sexual minorities had played a role.

She also rejected the allegations surrounding the disputed trip to the United States. Park Ji-yoon categorically denied the affair allegations, saying she had only briefly met Mr. A and his same-sex partner at a stopover while traveling with other female acquaintances.

Park Ji-yoon also disclosed some details of her separate, ongoing divorce proceedings. She said the first-instance ruling in the divorce case ordered her to pay Choi Dong-seok more than 1.5 billion won in property division, but she appealed after considering her children’s educational circumstances and other factors.

She further revealed that, during this process, Choi Dong-seok offered to give their daughter 60 million won and asked her to persuade Park Ji-yoon to drop her appeal.

Park Ji-yoon added that her daughter had been deeply hurt by this and had refused visitation with Choi Dong-seok for nearly two months.

With Mr. A beginning the process of appealing to the Supreme Court, the legal dispute between the two sides, which has devolved into a bitter war of words, will ultimately be decided by the country’s highest court.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.