[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Lee Jin-woo (32), a perfect scorer on the Law School Admission Test (LEET), was found in a state of cardiac arrest at a motel near Cheonho Station in Seoul.

According to a report by the Chosun Ilbo on the 19th, Lee was found by police at around 1 p.m. that day at a motel near Cheonho Station on the Seoul subway. He was confirmed to have been in cardiac arrest when found.

Earlier, police received a report at around 8:42 a.m. that day expressing concern for Lee's safety and began searching for him.

Lee, who has recently been embroiled in allegations of cheating using artificial intelligence (AI), had announced that morning that he would solve Korean-language questions from the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) in real time to prove his ability. However, he did not appear at the scheduled time, and the public verification did not take place.

Further confirmation is needed regarding Lee's exact condition and the circumstances of his discovery.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.