[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) is underway.

As exam-takers make one last push for their dreams and futures, idol singers are also making their way into exam centers one by one, with nerves running high. Despite their busy schedules, IDID’s Baek Jun-hyeok and Jeong Se-min, Splayit’s Gyeong-uk, The Wind’s An Chan-won and Jang Hyeon-jun, and IDNTT’s Choi Gyeongbeen are sitting for the CSAT.

Some idols are not taking the CSAT. izna’s Jeong Sebi was accepted to the Seoul Institute of the Arts through early admission and will not sit the exam.

Many idols have also decided to focus on their primary work—performing onstage and promoting albums—rather than university admissions. CORTIS’s Martin and Juhoon, RESCENE’s May and Zena, Hearts2Hearts’ Ju-eun and A-na, BABYMONSTER’s Rora, LNGSHOT’s Woojin, A2O LIGHT’s Young, A2O SOUL’s Seoha, tripleS’s Kwak Yeonji, AtHeart’s Seohyun, Close Your Eyes’ Seo Gyeong-bae, and UNCHILD’s Yvonne have all decided not to take the CSAT.

In the past, there was a strong tendency for idol members to prioritize university admissions, but that perception has been changing recently. With K-pop’s global reach, many idols have overseas commitments, including world tours and fan tours. Judging that it is difficult to balance their schedules with university life, they are deciding on their activity plans according to their individual values.

This year’s CSAT is being held under tighter supervision than last year’s. After a series of cheating cases involving tiny cameras and generative artificial intelligence (AI) were uncovered in recent national qualification exams, the Ministry of Education decided to deploy dedicated staff to identify smart glasses at test centers nationwide and prevent cheating using advanced equipment. The National Police Agency will issue a heightened alert nationwide from 6 a.m. on the 19th until a separate order is issued.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.