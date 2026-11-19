[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] TV personality Kim Gu-ra explained why he didn’t buy a home in Gangnam. He said he gave up on buying property there because he was unsure whether he could maintain a steady income.

A video was released on the 18th on Kim Gu-ra’s YouTube channel, GreeGura, titled ‘How Much Would It Be Worth Now If He’d Bought It Then?! The Man Who Missed Out on Every Real Estate Deal That Quadrupled in Value, Jeon Min-gi!’

When the conversation turned to real estate that day, Kim Gu-ra explained why he hadn’t bought a home in Gangnam: “I had various reasons for not buying in Gangnam, too. One of them was that I wondered, ‘Could I really keep earning this money?’”

He added, “That’s how it is for celebrities. It doesn’t matter if someone comes from a wealthy family. But I wondered, ‘Could I keep making money and afford this?’” His comment drew attention.

Kim Gu-ra’s son Gree recently attracted attention when he said of his father’s assets, “I think they’re probably in the 5 billion to 10 billion won range, or the 10 billion to 30 billion won range.” Kim Gu-ra later responded, “Dong-hyun doesn’t know how much money I have. He doesn’t even know how much I get paid for appearances,” and declined to disclose the exact size of his fortune.

Kim Gu-ra married in 1997 and had a son, Gree, but divorced in 2015. He remarried in 2020 to someone 12 years his junior and later welcomed a daughter. He currently lives in Siksa-dong, Ilsan.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.