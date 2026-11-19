The game between kt wiz and the Kia Tigers, held at Suwon kt wiz Park on the 4th. Actress Kang Mi-na is throwing out the first pitch. Suwon = Reporter Park Jae-man /2024.04.04/

The game between LG and Samsung, held at Jamsil Stadium on the 12th. Commentator Jae-gyun Hwang is greeting the Samsung coaching staff. Jamsil = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.06.12/

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] “I even went to throw out the first pitch when you were playing baseball.” (Kang Mi-na) “I saw you throw out the first pitch then.” (Jae-gyun Hwang)

Former baseball player and broadcaster Jae-gyun Hwang and actress Kang Mi-na, who used to be in a girl group, have revealed an unexpected connection.

Jae-gyun Hwang recently appeared on MBC’s “This Is Hyunmoo Road” and joined a trip to Japan taken by Jun Hyun-moo, Lee Joon and Kang Mi-na.

When he met the three of them, Jae-gyun Hwang showed his exceptional loyalty, saying, “Hyun-moo called me yesterday, so I hurriedly caught an early-morning flight.”

Kang Mi-na also greeted him warmly and was the first to acknowledge him. She was part of the project girl group I.O.I, formed through Mnet’s “Produce 101,” and the girl group Gugudan, and is now an actress represented by Story J Company, an agency specializing in actors.

Kang Mi-na took the initiative to acknowledge him, saying, “I went to throw out the first pitch when you were playing baseball,” and Jae-gyun Hwang smiled in response, saying, “I saw you throw out the first pitch then.”

Born in 1987 and now 39, Jae-gyun Hwang married actress JIYEON, formerly of the girl group T-ARA, in December 2022, drawing widespread attention. But after repeated rumors of discord, they concluded divorce mediation in November 2024 and went their separate ways. Kang Mi-na and JIYEON have no direct connection, but they share the experience of debuting as members of top-tier girl groups before successfully transitioning to acting.

Jae-gyun Hwang retired from active play after the 2025 season. At his retirement ceremony last September, he was added to the first-team roster as a special entry, took one at-bat and played briefly on defense, giving his home fans a final farewell. Since retiring, he has worked as a baseball commentator and has also continued his move into broadcasting in earnest after signing an exclusive contract with SM C&C.

Viewers can watch Jae-gyun Hwang and Kang Mi-na’s enjoyable trip to Japan on “This Is Hyunmoo Road,” airing on the 22nd at 10:30 p.m.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.