[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] YouTuber Aori (real name Kim Min-young) raised hopes for a possible remarriage as she set off on a trip to Europe with her boyfriend, Korean medicine doctor Kim Hyung-bae, with whom she is publicly dating.

On the 18th, Aori posted several photos on her social media showing her boarding a plane at Incheon International Airport, along with the caption, “Everyone, where do you think I’m going?”

Her companion on this trip was her boyfriend, Kim Hyung-bae. Aori said, “They say you have to take a trip to Europe to see if you’re really compatible,” making the suggestive remark before drawing attention by sharing an update showing herself seated in business class.

The seriousness of their relationship and the possibility of remarriage were also glimpsed in a recently released video. In September, Kim Hyung-bae appeared on Aori’s YouTube channel and candidly answered a question about whether his girlfriend’s experience with divorce had been an obstacle in their relationship: “Honestly, I had never once thought that I would date a divorced woman. It wasn’t a matter of liking or disliking the idea; I had never even thought about it, but I found myself in a situation where I had to think about it.”

At the time, he said of his parents’ reaction, “I thought they might be surprised if they found out through an article, so I went to meet them first, and they were very happy. My mom said, ‘She’s the prettiest woman I’ve ever seen.’” Aori also smiled, saying, “I think I heard the word ‘pretty’ 20 times.”

The video “Marriage Flirting Coming at You Like Breathing, Couple Date Vlog,” released on the 16th, also featured a more detailed discussion of their thoughts on marriage. When Aori asked, “Isn’t this our first time spending fall together?”, Kim Hyung-bae said, “In just a little while, we’ll have seen all four seasons. I guess we can get married now,” delivering a line practically on the level of a direct proposal.

He then joked, making Aori laugh: “Isn’t there a saying that you should see all four seasons before getting married? Can I get married now? If even one person objects, I won’t do it. Anyone who objects, leave your name and phone number. I’ll persuade you.”

Meanwhile, Aori married race car driver Seo Joo-won in 2018, but they divorced in 2022. She recently visited Korean medicine doctor Kim Hyung-bae’s clinic for weight-loss purposes, and the two developed a romantic relationship. They are now publicly dating.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.