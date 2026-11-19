[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Joo-yeon, formerly of the group After School, said she had put on as much as 5–7 kg after drinking bokbunja wine.

Episode 21 of “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” airing Friday the 20th at 9:10 p.m. on MBN and Channel S, follows Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin) as they set out as “food buddies” with After School members Lee Joo-yeon and Raina to seek out seasonal restaurants in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province.

That day, the four visit a restaurant famous for braised bandengi. As the dish cooks to perfection, the owner comes over to the table and amazes everyone by deftly removing the bandengi bones in an instant. The owner then shows them how to eat the dish properly, and the four dig in in earnest.

Despite her petite frame, Lee Joo-yeon shows off an impressive appetite. Jun Hyun-moo asks her, “I heard you used to be a light eater. When did you become like this?” Lee answers candidly, “My appetite grew after I started drinking,” sending everyone into laughter. Jun then makes a surprise revelation: “Joo-yeon really likes bokbunja wine, so I think she’s eaten at least a kilogram of bokbunja berries.” Lee coolly admits, “I gained around 5–7 kg after drinking bokbunja wine,” prompting more laughter. In the footage, Lee’s face draws attention with her cheeks looking noticeably fuller.

After polishing off the braised bandengi, the four head to their next restaurant. In the car, Jun Hyun-moo asks about After School’s subunit Orange Caramel (Nana, Lizzy and Raina). Raina recalls, “Our debut song ‘Catallena’ was a made-up word we coined,” adding, “We danced hundreds of times back then while practicing.” Jun says, “With that much passion, shouldn’t you start promoting again?” and suggests, “Make a group with Joo-yeon, like HyoriSoo.” Kwaktube then offers the idea, “How about ‘Bokbunja Caramel’?” making everyone burst out laughing. Raina also shares a surprising behind-the-scenes story about the drum performance in “Bang!,” one of After School’s signature performances: “We went to the mountains and practiced for eight months.”

A little later, the four arrive at Daecheon Port Fish Market and receive a warm welcome from the merchants. Seeing this, Raina tells Jun, “You’re quite the star around here,” showing him some respect, and Jun shrugs. At last, the four buy the autumn sea’s seasonal trio—male crabs, jumbo shrimp and Konosirus punctatus—setting the stage for an epic seafood mukbang.

What kind of feast will the four put together with the seasonal seafood they picked out themselves? Their lively food trip in Boryeong can be seen in episode 21 of “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” airing Friday the 20th at 9:10 p.m.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.