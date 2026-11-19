[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Broadcaster Baek Ji-yeon made private a video featuring Lee Jin-woo, the first person to earn a perfect score on the Law School Admission Test (LEET), just one day after making it public. As Lee became embroiled in allegations of cheating using artificial intelligence (AI) and was found in cardiac arrest, YouTuber Mimiminu also took down a related video.

On the 18th, Baek Ji-yeon released an interview with Lee on her YouTube channel, 'Jigeum Baek Ji-yeon.'

In the video, Lee discussed how he earned a perfect score on the LEET, his own study methods, and the process of getting into Seoul National University's Department of Dentistry. But controversy surrounding Lee spread soon after the video was released, and just one day later, on the 19th, it was made private.

Videos featuring Lee are currently unavailable on Baek Ji-yeon's YouTube channel. However, Baek Ji-yeon's side has made no separate statement about making the video private.

Popular education YouTuber Mimiminu, who had featured Lee early on, also made the video private that same day.

Mimiminu said on YouTube Community, “We would like to inform you that the video featuring Lee Jin-woo has been made private,” and explained, “As the credibility of Lee Jin-woo's exam preparation process, which was covered in the video, has also continued to erode, we decided it would be difficult to leave the video up as it was.”

Earlier, Lee had announced that he would solve questions from the Korean-language section of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) live on the morning of the 19th to dispel allegations that he cheated on the LEET using AI, but he did not appear at the verification site that day.

After Lee became unreachable, police found him in cardiac arrest that afternoon at a motel near Cheonho Station in Seoul's Gangdong District. His exact condition and the circumstances in which he was found still require further confirmation.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged about Lee's past criminal record, including convictions for extortion and obstruction of official duties, but investigation results on the allegations of AI-assisted cheating have yet to be released.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.