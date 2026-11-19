Image source: Han Ye-seul’s Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Actress Han Ye-seul drew attention after sharing a photo highlighting her slim waistline.

On the 19th, Han Ye-seul posted a photo with her husband, Ryu Sung-jae, to her Instagram Story. In the photo, she showed off her unchanged figure, revealing her slim physique and delicate waistline. Her slender silhouette, with no visible bulges, stood out even as she posed beside her husband.

Last September, Han Ye-seul was swept up in pregnancy rumors after sharing on social media a webtoon titled “Things You Only See on the First Day of Parenting.” Fans eager for news of a baby after her marriage focused their attention on the post, but her agency said at the time, “The pregnancy rumors are absolutely untrue,” firmly denying them.

Then, in October, she shared recent photos taken in Portofino, Italy. The sight of her wearing a body-hugging dress and covering her stomach with a cardigan prompted pregnancy rumors to resurface.

This time, however, she put the speculation to rest by sharing a photo that revealed her waistline.

Han Ye-seul, who was born in 1981, married Ryu Sung-jae, a former theater actor 10 years her junior, in May 2024.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.