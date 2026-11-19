[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] As Lee Jin-woo, who drew attention as the first person to earn a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET), was found in cardiac arrest, YouTuber Mimiminu’s team promptly made the video featuring him private.

On the 19th, YouTuber Mimiminu’s team issued an official statement through the community section of his YouTube channel, saying, “We would like to inform you that the video featuring Lee Jin-woo has been made private.”

The team went on to explain, “Since we were the first to announce through our channel our plan for a ‘live solution of the CSAT Korean questions’ when the allegations were first raised, we thought it would be prudent to wait until the announced date before deciding what to do with the video.”

The team explained the reason for making the video private, saying, “However, Lee Jin-woo did not attend the public verification session scheduled for this morning, and the account of his exam preparation covered in the video was also increasingly losing credibility, so we decided it would be difficult to leave the video up as it was.”

The team also bowed their heads in apology, saying, “It weighs heavily on us that a video made to help viewers has caused them discomfort, and we will work to create better content in the future.”

Lee had previously drawn considerable attention after getting just one question wrong on the 2026 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) and gaining admission to Seoul National University’s School of Dentistry, as well as earning a perfect score in every section of this year’s Legal Education Eligibility Test. However, suspicions that Lee had cheated surfaced recently, after the top scorer on the tax accountant exam confessed to cheating by using artificial intelligence (AI) and electronic devices during the test.

Lee denied the allegations and announced that he would prove his ability by solving CSAT Korean questions live on the morning of the 19th, but ultimately did not appear at the public verification session. Later that same morning, police received a report expressing concern for Lee’s safety and began searching for him. At around 1 p.m., they found Lee in cardiac arrest at a motel near Cheonho Station on the Seoul subway.

▶ Full text of the post on Mimiminu’s YouTube channel community page

Hello, this is Mimiminu (Kim Min-woo).

We would like to inform you that the video featuring Lee Jin-woo has been made private.

Since we were the first to announce through our channel our plan for a “live solution of the CSAT Korean questions” when the allegations were first raised, we thought it would be prudent to wait until the announced date before deciding what to do with the video.

However, Lee Jin-woo did not attend the public verification session scheduled for this morning, and the account of his exam preparation covered in the video was also increasingly losing credibility, so we decided it would be difficult to leave the video up as it was.

It weighs heavily on us that a video made to help viewers has caused them discomfort, and we will work to create better content in the future.

Thank you, as always.

Sincerely, Kim Min-woo

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.