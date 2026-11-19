[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Sana, a Japanese member of girl group TWICE, has come under fire locally over how sponsorships were disclosed in posts she uploaded to her personal social media account (SNS).

On the 17th, Sana posted a photo on her personal account showing her holding cosmetics from a particular beauty brand.

At first glance, it looked no different from an ordinary personal update, but the way the advertising disclosure was inserted at the bottom of the post later came under scrutiny.

At the time, Sana tagged the brand's account and added the hashtag '#PR' to indicate that the post was a sponsored advertisement.

However, the text was set in a similarly black font against a dark black background, making it almost impossible to discern with the naked eye.

The wording could barely be made out by turning a smartphone screen's brightness all the way up or greatly enlarging the image, prompting suspicions that the post's promotional nature had effectively been concealed.

The revelation sparked heated debate on Japanese online forums and social media.

Some users voiced criticism, saying, "It's an act that deceives consumers," "If it's a sponsored ad, it should be clearly labeled so anyone can recognize it," and "Was it deliberately hidden from view?"

By contrast, some defended her, saying, "It was likely a simple mistake," "It's hard to see it as deliberate concealment," and "She may have followed the advertiser's guidelines." The fact that Sana has often used fonts in colors similar to the background tone was also cited in support of that view.

One reason the issue is being taken so seriously locally is Japan's strict advertising regulations. In 2023, Japan's Consumer Affairs Agency significantly stepped up its crackdown on so-called "stealth marketing" (covert advertising) when the revised Act against Unjustifiable Premiums and Misleading Representations took effect.

As cases have continued in which companies and influencers received corrective recommendations or administrative penalties for making promotional disclosures difficult to identify, local sentiment has also become even stricter.

Whether Sana's post is actually subject to legal penalties, however, appears to require a detailed review.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.