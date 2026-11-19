[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Reports have emerged that a note believed to be a suicide note was found at the scene where Lee Jin-woo (32), a perfect scorer on the LEET, was found in cardiac arrest.

According to Yonhap News TV on the 19th, a short note believed to have been written by Lee was found at a motel near Cheonho Station in Seoul’s Gangdong District, where he was found in cardiac arrest that afternoon.

The note reportedly contained words to the effect that his body and mind were exhausted. However, it was reported to contain no statement acknowledging the recent allegations of cheating on an exam using artificial intelligence (AI), or explaining or apologizing for anything related to them.

Lee previously made headlines after earning a perfect score in every section of this year’s Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET), but recently became embroiled in allegations of cheating with an AI device. Denying the allegations, Lee announced that on the morning of the 19th he would prove his ability by solving questions from the Korean-language section of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) live.

However, he did not appear at the verification site at the appointed time, and contact with him was lost after his phone was switched off. The public verification was ultimately called off, and police searching after receiving a report expressing concern for his safety found Lee in cardiac arrest at around 1 p.m. that day.

After news broke that Lee had been found, broadcaster Baek Ji-yeon and YouTuber Mimiminu made interview videos featuring Lee private on their respective channels.

Police said that if Lee’s death is officially confirmed, they plan to investigate the exact circumstances, including through forensic examination. The circumstances surrounding the note’s composition and the situation when it was found also require further confirmation.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.