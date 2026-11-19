[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Choi Dong-seok has gone on the offensive, posting an eight-page rebuttal to a statement released by his ex-wife, Park Ji-yoon, regarding a lawsuit seeking damages from an alleged affair partner and their divorce case.

The allegations have caused a stir, particularly after Choi claimed that Park installed a hidden camera outside his home during their divorce proceedings and enlisted an acquaintance to spread false information.

On the 19th, Choi posted an official statement on his social media account titled “My Position on Ms. Park Ji-yoon’s Statement,” rebutting Park’s claims point by point.

Choi first noted that Park’s affair lawsuit against his female acquaintance had already been dismissed and the decision had become final, and raised suspicions that his private life had been surveilled.

He said, “In 2024, while the divorce proceedings were underway, Ms. Park Ji-yoon put a hidden camera outside my home,” adding, “She filmed my acquaintances gathered at my home and filed a lawsuit, claiming that it was evidence of an affair.”

He went on to ask, “Given that we had effectively become strangers, why come to my home repeatedly to film and even install a hidden camera?” He explained that the court dismissed the claim because there was no evidence of misconduct, despite extensive requests for fact-finding.

He also directly challenged the allegations of “playing the media.”

Choi claimed that an acquaintance of Park’s was behind the release to the media of private recordings and messages between the couple in October 2024. “At the time, an acquaintance of Ms. Park Ji-yoon’s tipped off a media outlet about the divorce proceedings and spread claims that I had had an affair, along with other false information, on an online forum,” he said.

He also asked, “Who was hiding behind the scenes, enlisting an acquaintance to spread false information?” He revealed that “the acquaintance admitted to most of the related allegations during the investigation and sought leniency, saying they were remorseful. The case has now been referred to prosecutors.”

He also directly rebutted Park Ji-yoon’s explanation of the appellate ruling in the affair lawsuit.

Choi stressed, “On the 16th, the appellate court overturned the first-instance ruling and ordered Ms. Park Ji-yoon’s acquaintance, identified as A, to pay 30 million won in damages.” He added, “The court clearly found that misconduct during the trip to the United States was one of the causes of the breakdown of the marriage.”

Park objected that “A is living with a same-sex partner and the ruling reflects prejudice against sexual minorities.” In response, Choi said, “The judgment found all of this to be true: A traveled with a person of the opposite sex without informing A’s spouse; stayed in the same hotel room or watched a movie while wearing only pajamas—a movie A personally described as pornographic; and did so knowing that concealing this would be unacceptable to A’s spouse.” He added, “The court also rejected the claim that A’s being homosexual was grounds to deny that misconduct had occurred.”

Choi also rejected Park’s claim that he had coaxed their daughter into urging that the appeal be dropped, calling it “a one-sided claim that distorts the context of the actual conversation.”

Finally, he warned, “I will continue to respond based on facts and evidence,” and added, “If Ms. Park Ji-yoon continues to make claims that do not accord with the facts, I will consider taking the necessary legal action.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.