[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Seo In-young, formerly of the group Jewelry, shared an update on her recent weight gain from stress-related binge eating.

A video was released on the 18th on Seo In-young’s YouTube channel, “Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon,” titled “How Much Would the Original Trendsetter Seo In-young Spend if Given a ‘No-Limit Card’? (A Shocking Twist, Cheongdam Luxury Shopping Street).”

That day, Seo In-young received a card with no spending limit from the production team and bought a coat worth 14 million won, lighting in the 3-million-won range, a ring in the 5-million-won range, and other items. She also spent 470,000 won on a meal, bringing her total spending to 28,622,000 won.

But afterward, Seo In-young said she wanted to donate 30 million won: “Why do I feel so guilty? I think it would be better to get a refund and donate the money. Going back to the store to get a refund would be a nuisance, so I’ll donate that amount instead.”

Mentioning her mother, who died of a stroke a few years ago, Seo In-young said she wanted to donate to a hospital. “I once went to a hospital and got down on my knees, asking them to take my mother in. But they told me to leave, and my mother was in hospice care. There was nobody in hospice but people who were dying.”

A week later, Seo In-young met the production team at Sinchon Severance Hospital. As soon as she saw the producer, she said, “I got scolded so much (by my dad), and I couldn’t sleep because I hated myself.” The producer responded, “You seem to have gained a little weight,” prompting laughter. Seo In-young replied with a burst of laughter. She had previously said that she underwent liposuction on her upper arms ahead of her WATERBOMB performance last August and lost 14 kg. But that day, she drew attention for looking heavier than before.

Seo In-young said she told her father, who currently manages her bank account, what had happened and asked him for 30 million won, only to get scolded. “When I asked for money, he went off, telling me to know my place. He said, ‘You should have donated that money instead of spending it. Are you kidding me?’” She said she eventually got a refund for the coat.

She then said, “I got scolded for days, and I gained weight because I ate a lot,” and decided to donate 20 million won. “I’ll work hard to save money and do a lot of good from now on,” Seo In-young said as she handed 20 million won to Severance Hospital.

Meanwhile, Seo In-young is set to remarry this December to a businessman six years her senior.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.