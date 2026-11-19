[Sportschosun Reporter mj.cho] Lee Jin-woo (32), a perfect scorer on the Law School Admission Test (LEET), was found in cardiac arrest. The note believed to be a suicide note, found at the scene, reportedly made no mention of allegations that he had cheated using artificial intelligence (AI).

According to Yonhap News TV on the 19th, a note believed to have been written by Lee was found that afternoon at a motel near Cheonho Station in Seoul’s Gangdong District, where he had been found in cardiac arrest.

The note reportedly contained a brief statement to the effect that he was exhausted both physically and mentally. However, it contained no admission of the facts or explanation regarding the recently controversial allegations that he had cheated on an exam using AI. It reportedly contained no separate apology either.

Earlier, Lee drew attention after scoring full marks in every section of this year’s LEET. However, he became embroiled in controversy after allegations emerged recently that he had cheated on an exam using an AI device, and a complaint was even filed against him with the police.

Lee denied the allegations and said he intended to prove his ability himself. He then announced a public test of his skills for the morning of the 19th, during which he would solve questions from the Korean-language section of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) live and disclose the grading results.

But he did not show up on the day of the test. With his phone switched off and all contact lost, the public test was ultimately called off.

After receiving a report expressing concern for Lee’s safety, police searched for him and found him in cardiac arrest at a motel in Seoul’s Gangdong District at around 1 p.m. that day.

Meanwhile, police said that if Lee’s death is ultimately confirmed, they plan to investigate the exact circumstances, including through a forensic examination.

Reporter mj.cho | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.